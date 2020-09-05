Flagstaff Religion News

Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued.. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_369812794&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=J6UFUnrSXW1dP271vnIwM4MUsKPUrr7ZnYFVPcN30jE&s=5X7TyoWML13sfMwtJiyJ6ualXPbpBQy0dkZ9vcL7FiM&e= . The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_971672834&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=J6UFUnrSXW1dP271vnIwM4MUsKPUrr7ZnYFVPcN30jE&s=a6mNVGRVbVBeNmMiyUd1E7xxDWSoA0oOzjTWIzhRO_M&e= . The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Man" The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.