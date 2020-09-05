Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection Sunday service: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 10:22-42, "The Unity of the Son and the Father." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday service: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton, Suite 103. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityfoflagstaff.org "PUT YOUR WHITE AWAY" (you know,"don't wear white after Labor Day") is a way of reminding us that we all do it and are doing it- follow tradition. Have we stopped to consider if those traditions advance our thinking or expand our consciousness? Have we asked if THAT is God's will for us? Are our traditions of thought and practices serving the higher good for us and the world? Do we even know WHY we still practice some of them? Join Rev. Penni Honey as we explore the Power and Peril of Tradition. Music by Ryan Biter and the UOF Music Team. UOF: "Where God is too big to fit into one religion." http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "The Healing Power of Plants and Poetry." Worship Associate Mark James and Rev. Robin walk the Flagstaff Arborteum, exploring the healing power of both plants and poetry. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com or call 928-779-4492.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued.. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_369812794&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=J6UFUnrSXW1dP271vnIwM4MUsKPUrr7ZnYFVPcN30jE&s=5X7TyoWML13sfMwtJiyJ6ualXPbpBQy0dkZ9vcL7FiM&e= . The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__zoom.us_j_971672834&d=DwIFaQ&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=EJ8mv7DbXVxyIqmWqdmcA7jqEu5p6lD0zlDtoJo1fUo&m=J6UFUnrSXW1dP271vnIwM4MUsKPUrr7ZnYFVPcN30jE&s=a6mNVGRVbVBeNmMiyUd1E7xxDWSoA0oOzjTWIzhRO_M&e= . The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Man" The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
