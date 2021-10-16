Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon UU Service: "Faithful Democracy": 10 a.m. 510 N Leroux St. MASKS REQUIRED. With an uptick in voter suppression and the American experiment more fragile than ever, it may be time to ask if tribalism, conspiracy theories, and extreme theologies have corrupted the underpinnings of our nation. Can belief play a role in our democratic process in 2021, or have ideology and secularism replaced faith as the driving forces in politics? Is religion good for democracy? Our UUA General Assembly affirmed democracy as a vital but corrupted ideal in 2019. How do we "uncorrupt" democracy before it's too late and ensure full access to voting in Arizona in the coming elections? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Andy Hogg. Music from Austin Shaw and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Jason Drahos.Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks. http://azdailysun.com/events?_ev_id=914382_beacon_uu_service_faithful_democracy_.