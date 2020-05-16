Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. Living Christ ELCA Lutheran Church holds Sunday services with fellowship following. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. We are located at 6401 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff 86001 (just 1 mile northeast of the Flagstaff Mall at Snowflake Drive). Pastor Kurt Fangmeier will be leading worship on Sundays. Come join us for worship, fellowship and music! Everyone is welcome.Special Note: We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab our Sunday services and our Wednesday mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org http://livingchristflagstaff.org .

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834, The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Mortals and Immortals." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. For further information please call 928-526-5982.