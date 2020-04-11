Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Our Wednesday Testimony meetings are live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Are Sings, Disease and Death Real?" We will celebrate Easter and honor Passover and address the issues we are facing with COVID-19. Passover and Easter, anmd for the coming week will be addressing COVID-19 that we are facing. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation: The inner peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind.'When the turbulence of distracting thoughts subsides and our mind becomes still, a deep happiness and contentment naturally arise from within. This feeling of contentment and well-being helps us cope with the busyness and difficulties of daily life.' TeacherGen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St. "Faithful Over a Few Things" Blind faith? Leap of faith? Free faith? How does the word, "faith" strike you? For some, it is a poke in the eye, an uncomfortable vestige of a rigid religious past. For others, it remains a positive, re-imagined resource for moving through the joys and sorrows of life. What does it mean to be "faithful?" Not to everything or to what we are told to be faithful to; but rather, "faithful to a few things" that truly matter to us. We are a creedless religion, but there are still things we would "give our hearts to" (the true meaning of the word "credo"). Is "faith" a word you might reclaim on your own pilgrim path? On Easter Sunday, we will explore this fertile terrain together. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff Virtual Easter: Happy Easter! The World needs light. The World needs YOUR light. Easter is about Light. At first glance and supported by thousands of years of interpretation, Easter can appear to be a bit dark. Join Rev. Penni Honey at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org as she invites us to look for the LIGHT in the story of Easter. Sharin Easter as a great reminder that The Light Rises from Within. See our website www.unityofflagstaff.org for information regarding our Virtual Prayer Service on Wed. evenings at 6:30 and our Thursday Meditation Moment. Stay Healthy. Be Blessed! http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab. Join our Sunday services and our Wednesday Mid-week Lenten services by logging going to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org. Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals Living Christ will suspend at our Church facility all worship, events and activities including Dinner Church until May 1st, but we have online resources. http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Peace Lutheran: We are doing live streaming and recording, putting our services on our website and Facebook page. Live streaming is 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Come join us virtual, or at your leisure time. We are still here to help you. If you need anything we have people available to help. Call the church (leave a message if no one is there) 526-9578.
