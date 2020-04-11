Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Our Wednesday Testimony meetings are live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Are Sings, Disease and Death Real?" We will celebrate Easter and honor Passover and address the issues we are facing with COVID-19. Passover and Easter, anmd for the coming week will be addressing COVID-19 that we are facing. For further information please call 928-526-5982.