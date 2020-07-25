Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. 928-526-5982. 10-11 a.m., 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m.
Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 928-774-2911. Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice.
Unity of Flagstaff Virtual Sunday Service: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Are we there yet? Gosh, what a pertinent question in today's environment. Creation is always in the NOW. everything that happens can only happen in the now. But what if the NOW does not seem so appealing? How do we show up as the Spiritual Beings and Divine Children of God in the NOW of NOW? Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org We will check in and see where we are NOW! Music with Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz and more. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday Elias Reyes will be preaching on Hebrews 11:6, "Faith: the Substance That Pleases God." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Outdoor Service: 9:30-11 a.m. 510 N Leroux St. Easy, outdoor multi-generational hike at Thorpe Park (meet at 9:30 behind tennis courts). Rev. Robin leads. At home option — Sunday Morning Worship service GA 2020, YouTube link here: https://youtu.be/WRVJlme_NHg. (90 minutes). 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Chabad of Flagstaff: 6:30 p.m. Chabad of Flagstaff Rabbi Avraham Stolik virtual Zoom lecture. On Saturday, "‘Jewish Indiana Jones’ to present “The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem." The multimedia presentation centers on one of the most contentious issues in the Middle East conflict between Arabs and Jews: the claim to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. Stolik is the founder and director of the Jerusalem Uncovered Institute, as well as director of Chabad in Downtown Coral Gables, Florida. This event is free. Donations are appreciated. To RSVP, go to www.jewishflagstaff.com/jerusalem. For more information about Rabbi Stolik’s biblical archaeology presentations visit www.JerusalemUncovered.com
