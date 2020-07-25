Flagstaff Religion News

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. 928-526-5982. 10-11 a.m., 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m.

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 928-774-2911. Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice.

Unity of Flagstaff Virtual Sunday Service: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Are we there yet? Gosh, what a pertinent question in today's environment. Creation is always in the NOW. everything that happens can only happen in the now. But what if the NOW does not seem so appealing? How do we show up as the Spiritual Beings and Divine Children of God in the NOW of NOW? Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org We will check in and see where we are NOW! Music with Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz and more. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.