Flagstaff Religion News

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 423 N Beaver St. Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Worship days and times: Sat. 5:30 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Rev Marianna Gronek Celebrates and Rev. Janetta Beaumont Preaches at weekend services. 928-774-2911. www.epiphanyaz.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St. "Living Justice Into the World" Our UU values call us to act in the name of justice. But how do we bring our unique skills, talents, and schedules to justice work? How do we ensure our justice work is accessible, intersectional, centers frontline communities, and lives into the kind of world we are fighting to create? Discover UUJAZ's programs for 2020, that support Immigration + Criminal Justice, LGBTQ+ Justice, Climate Justice, and Political Advocacy, and discern how you can take action. Presented by Janine Gelsinger, Executive Director of UU Justice Arizona (UUJAZ). 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Children's Religious Exploration at Beacon UU: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St. Are you looking for a supportive community for your family to join? Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation is a welcoming and intentionally inclusive faith community that embraces diverse thought and belief and builds a just, peaceful and compassionate world.In addition to a weekly Sunday morning service, Beacon UU offers children's religious exploration for kids of all ages! This spring our K-5 group is starting a new curriculum using works by Dr. Suess to learn more about being an ethical person. Join us anytime. (928) 779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m. 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103. "If you're standing still you're loosing ground". This Sunday Rev. Penni Honey invites us to talk about RENEWAL in a new way. What if RENEWAL is not just about the Easter story; dressin' it up in our "Sunday" best and putting it on for a season? What if RENEWAL is the deepening of our thoughts, the lifting of our consciousness and the energizing of our actions? Join us 10:30 AM for an inspiring "re-newed" look at Renewal and enjoy the music of Wiley Beveridge and Matt Devlin. Youth program available. Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open to ALL! 526-8893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection, Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W University Heights Dr. South. Rev. Joshua Walker, will teach on Ephesians 6:10-24, "Be Strong in the Armor of God". Sunday School for Children, 10 a.m. Join us for refreshments and fellowship after the service. www.cor-pca.org.
Peace Lutheran Church: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3430 North 4th St. Sunday Pastor Brian Pape will be using the Gospel lesson from John 4:5-26, Speaking about The Water of Life. We will be celebrating Holy Communion at our traditional service at 8:30 a.m. with fellowship and Bible study on "the Why" between services. Our contemporary service begins at 11 a.m. Please come join us. 526-9578. www.peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 400 W. Aspen Ave. This Sunday we are lead in worship by Rev. Jonathan Scanlon. Worship will be inspired by the scripture passages Psalm 95 and John 4:5-29. His sermon is titled "Drawing Living Water." The Wired Word Adult Class will meet to discuss current events through a lens of faith. The Christian Living Adult Class will be continuing their book called "Holy Envy," which will discuss the value in other religions. 774-7383. https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. 6401 N. US Highway 89. Living Christ ELCA Lutheran Church holds Sunday services with fellowship following. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Pastor Kurt Fangmeier will be leading worship on Sundays. During the Lent season (through Wednesday, April 1) we will be holding Dinner Church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Come join us for worship, fellowship and music! Everyone is welcome. 526-8595. www.livingchristflagstaff.org.
Riverside Church: 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St. Sunday Worship Morning. Sunday School 09:30 a.m. Sunday Morning Service 11:15 a.m. www.riversidecogic.com.
Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers): 10-11 a.m. 402 S. Beaver St. Unprogrammed Meeting for Worship and Children's First Day school every Sunday at 10 a.m. followed by hospitality at 11 a.m. Casual mid-week fellowship Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Instructional worship every first Sunday of the month 8:30-9:45 a.m. Come join us, learn about Quakers. All welcome. www.quakercloud.org/cloud/flagstaff-friends-meeting.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Substance." We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial 712-715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our service live, or 712-715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m., before and after each service or by appointment (Call 526-5982 for more Church information or to make an appointment.)
Southwest Navajo Revival: Birdsprings. Jesus for Birdsprings Revived is March 19-21 at the Chapter Dome on Navajo Route 15. Services are 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday with Pastor Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico. Saturday's event stars at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a noon lunch. Diné Nation Good News Ministries team will be on hand all day Saturday including team members and Bill Lee, Joe and Geri Begay and Ray and Loretta Henry. For more information, call Wayne at 928-613-4818. The theme is John 17:17, "Sanctify them through the truth: The world is truth."
Leupp Nazarene Revival: Leupp Nazarene Church has a spring revival March 20-22 with services at 6 p.m nightly. The preacher will be Gilbert Maria of Sand Mountain Nazarene Church of Ramah, New Mexico. Dinner will be served after each service atht eh church west of Leupp near milepost 13 on Navajo Route 15. For more infom call Darrell at 928-853-5321. The theme is Matthew 11:28, "Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."