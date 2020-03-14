Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Substance." We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial 712-715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our service live, or 712-715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m., before and after each service or by appointment (Call 526-5982 for more Church information or to make an appointment.)

Southwest Navajo Revival: Birdsprings. Jesus for Birdsprings Revived is March 19-21 at the Chapter Dome on Navajo Route 15. Services are 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday with Pastor Tom White of Flame of Fire Ministries of Gallup, New Mexico. Saturday's event stars at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a noon lunch. Diné Nation Good News Ministries team will be on hand all day Saturday including team members and Bill Lee, Joe and Geri Begay and Ray and Loretta Henry. For more information, call Wayne at 928-613-4818. The theme is John 17:17, "Sanctify them through the truth: The world is truth."

Leupp Nazarene Revival: Leupp Nazarene Church has a spring revival March 20-22 with services at 6 p.m nightly. The preacher will be Gilbert Maria of Sand Mountain Nazarene Church of Ramah, New Mexico. Dinner will be served after each service atht eh church west of Leupp near milepost 13 on Navajo Route 15. For more infom call Darrell at 928-853-5321. The theme is Matthew 11:28, "Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

