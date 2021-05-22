Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. A "SIGN" from God or a "SIGH". When we ask for a "sign from God" what exactly are we expecting? "What ISN'T a sign from God?" God is in it ALL- ALL the time. Is it possible that if I remember that God is in it all then remembering all that I am will come more easily? Perhaps, just perhaps, I will reclaim my power. I will see" "the sign" I am looking for by looking within. Join Rev. Penni Honey on our youtube.unityofflagstaff.org channel as we look at our part in "seeing the signs". Great Music and Meditation. Save the dates: June6 & 13th-Coming Together Outside. Watch the Website for details. www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. All are Welcome! Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9385268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.