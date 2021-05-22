Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclcflag.org 10-11:15 a.m.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. Federated remains closed for public worship at this time however, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. We are planning to reopen for live in-person worship on Sunday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information, questions regarding reopening, or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.; May 22, 423 N. Beaver St., 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; In church reservations at: https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV, or call Jeanette at 928-853-0483; SUN 5/23—10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; https://go.evvnt.com/786994-0.
Bridge Church: Sunday RSVP; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, May 23rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-154277047803.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:15 a.m.; 740 North Turquoise Dr., Flagstaff. Sunday May 9 we successfully had our first indoor worship since COVID! We are keeping our worships at 45 minutes, as the CDC recommended. This coming Sunday will be the first Sunday in Pentecost, The sermon is entitled "A Red-Hot Mama!", and its focal passage is Acts 2: 1-21. We would love to see new faces in our church; as always, all are welcome! Emma Jo Serbiak, fccflagstaff@gmail.com, 602-793-1388. http://fccflagstaff.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Stories of moral agency exercised in turbulent times can help us become the kinds of people we want to be and do the good work we want to do in a world that is fast approaching ecological chaos. As surely as we need to know about the material aspects of the state of the world, we need to cultivate what the writer Terry Tempest Williams calls "an active heart." Though victims, perpetrators, and bystanders are the standard roles assumed by people caught up in terrible world events, they do not exhaust the possibilities. Some people take on the role of rescuer. We can learn to be them. Sandra Lubarsky, Guest Speaker. Hosted by Rev. Robin, Music from Stephanie Galloway and recorded selections. Tune into the Service via the "Beacon UUC" Youtube Channel.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCip9eMAdNMybmHI8A-czpbQ Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, office@beaconuu.com, 9287794492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. A "SIGN" from God or a "SIGH". When we ask for a "sign from God" what exactly are we expecting? "What ISN'T a sign from God?" God is in it ALL- ALL the time. Is it possible that if I remember that God is in it all then remembering all that I am will come more easily? Perhaps, just perhaps, I will reclaim my power. I will see" "the sign" I am looking for by looking within. Join Rev. Penni Honey on our youtube.unityofflagstaff.org channel as we look at our part in "seeing the signs". Great Music and Meditation. Save the dates: June6 & 13th-Coming Together Outside. Watch the Website for details. www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. All are Welcome! Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9385268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.