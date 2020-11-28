Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: www.epiphanyaz.org; 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Worship online @ www.epiphanyaz.org ; We are so thankful for all who are celebrating with hearts of gratefulness on Thanksgiving Day and everyday; https://go.evvnt.com/711112-0.
Unity of Flagstaff: Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. "I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought, and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder." -- G. K. Chesterton Join Rev. Penni Honey on this Swing Back Sunday with her message, "Grateful IN Gratitude". Enjoy the insights, laughter and spiritual connection as we remember to , "Be Grateful IN all things." Unity of Flagstaff where, "God is TOO big to fit into one religion." www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection, 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 17:1-26, "The Prayer of Jesus." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.
What is Kadampa Temple for World Peace?: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Are you wondering what is the Kadampa Temple for World Peace?Come check it out - Everyone is welcome! Michelle Gauthier, publicity@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.$5. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/whatisthekadampaworldpeacetemple.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.- 12:45 p.m.; , Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639860-0.
Bridge Church: Sunday RSVP; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, November 29th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-129589950029.
