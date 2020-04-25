Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff virtual service: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Ever consider running off and joining the circus? Looking for where you belong? The world sorta feels like a circus these days. Would you agree? And the acts required under the BIG TOP seem to be changing every day? Do you know what YOUR circus is in the midst of all this? How do you want to show up? What will your next act be? YOUR circus is YOUR spiritual journey- and just like the circus- it is always moving and discovering and rediscovering "new acts", new expressions. What are your gift(s) under The Big Top (in the world) Join Rev. Penni, Matt Devlin and Trina Goetz as we take the show on the road and connect with folks to see where they are these days in their "Circus". Virtual Services youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab for our Sunday services and our Wednesday Mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. "We Are The Blue Boat Home." We refuse to bequeath a dying planet to future generations by failing to act now. We act in peace, with ferocious love of these lands in our hearts. We act on behalf of life. — Rev. Karen Johnson. All across the planet, human beings are experiencing what some have called "The Great Pause." As we shelter indoors, we read reports that skies are clear in Los Angeles, fish are visible in the canals of Venice, and wildlife are roaming freely in high-traffic National Parks (and in urban areas, too!). Even so, the climate crisis across the globe is not "healed" and the need for environmental stewardship remains as crucial as ever. In this service to celebrate Earth Day, we'll explore how we can resist a return to "the ways things were" and build on the unexpected silver lining we're witnessing now. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com

