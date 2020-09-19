Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 11:1-44, "Jesus is the New Life.” If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "A Tale of Two Tattoos: A Sermon Towards Forgiveness For the Days of Awe" The Days of Awe, those ten days between Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year on Sept. 19) and Yom Kippur (the day of atonement), offer each of us (Jewish or not) an opportunity for "teshuva," or turning. But, turning does not come so easily. It takes an act of will for us to make a turn. It means breaking old habits. It means admitting that we have been wrong, and this can be challenging. It may mean losing face. It means starting all over again. And this can be painful. It means saying I am sorry and I forgive you. In a sermon wrapped around a poignant tale of redemption, we'll explore the terrain of confession and forgiveness as The Book of Life Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton, and music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC." For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com