Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on John 11:1-44, "Jesus is the New Life.” If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "A Tale of Two Tattoos: A Sermon Towards Forgiveness For the Days of Awe" The Days of Awe, those ten days between Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year on Sept. 19) and Yom Kippur (the day of atonement), offer each of us (Jewish or not) an opportunity for "teshuva," or turning. But, turning does not come so easily. It takes an act of will for us to make a turn. It means breaking old habits. It means admitting that we have been wrong, and this can be challenging. It may mean losing face. It means starting all over again. And this can be painful. It means saying I am sorry and I forgive you. In a sermon wrapped around a poignant tale of redemption, we'll explore the terrain of confession and forgiveness as The Book of Life Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton, and music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC." For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com
Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphany.org); Sunday, Sep. 20 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek & Janetta Beaumont; 10:30 a.m. Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesday 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturday 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery "Through Their Lenses" exhibit on website. For more info, call the church office at 928-774-2911.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirements of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system has been discontinued.. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Matter" The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the Corona-virus challenges to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m. Join us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org As individuals, we earnestly desire peace. We just keep seeking it. What if it doesn't hinge on anything and it can stand alone on its own existence. What if WE have to rise to the occasion of Peace? What if asking for it is too much? And all we need to do is meet it where it is-right here-ready for the taking. Join Rev Penni as we explore how to find Peace or perhaps just uncover it. Music by Ryan Biter and Faith Rivera. For more information about the ministry go to www.unityofflagstaff.org.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Pastor Kurt Fangmeier will be leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: lclclflag.org. http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.