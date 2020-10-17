Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10-11 a.m. youtube.unityofflagstaff.org It's not far. This is about reaching across and embracing our blatant differences. Instead of trying to convince each other of the "correct" opinion, as every spiritual teaching on the planet suggests, Do Unto Others. This is about choosing to move toward the divine in each other, listen with compassion, practice empathy. And who knows, possibly shore up and understand our OWN convictions even more. Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org for message by Rev. Penni Honey and featuring the music of Trina Goetz and Ryan Biter. UOF: Where God is too big to fit into one religion. Youtube.unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 740 W University Heights Dr South, Flagstaff. 10-11:15 a.m.faith Mary Worker, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 928-699-2715.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639836-0.
The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: 10 a.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/695886-0.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-5982; 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m; https://go.evvnt.com/639650-0.
Bridge Church: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, October 18th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-124595116347.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. "We've Know Rivers: On the Constancy of Change" A sage once remarked that "you can never step into the same river twice," meaning that life, like a river, is ever-changing and forever flowing downstream from its Source. There have been changes that have carried us around river bends to uncharted tributaries, some currents have mostly floated us safely along, while others have swamped the very craft we had trusted to be buoyant and sturdy. The truth is some of us are better at challenge and change than others, more comfortable with the unpredictable ways of the river. There are those amongst us who might even embrace change and look forward to it with relish! In this service, we'll launch our boat down the rushing river, lean into some rocks, and find strategies to let go into the flow. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.