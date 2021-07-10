Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10:20 a.m. www.unityofflagstaff.org Live Stream available. In Person/In House Sunday Celebrations Hallmark Moments; Those moments that you know will change your life forever- and when you are in the NOW moment- you are AWARE that it will change your life forever. Some Hallmark Moments are joyous, and fun and full of Light others may not be all that but they are Hallmark moments none the less. What if we were present to the Hallmark of MORE of our moments. Would we stand to be transformed more deeply, more rapidly, more significantly? What if we lived in anticipation of the moments of our lives being Hallmark Moments? Would we be open to receive the grace and goodness that is all around us? Join Rev. Penni this Sunday IN-HOUSE IN-PERSON 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 for our Sunday Celebration or live stream to www.unityofflagstaff.org for the live stream link. Unity of Flagstaff-Find YOUR Expression. ALL are welcome. Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.