Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclcflag.org 10-11:15 a.m.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. Federated remains closed for public worship at this time however, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. We are planning to reopen for live in-person worship on Sunday, June 13th at 10:00 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information, questions regarding reopening, or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Youtube Channel, 510 N LEROUX ST, FLAGSTAFF. "Celebrating Life, Informed By Death" As fellow travelers on this life journey, we are each charged with the challenge of preparing for our certain death. In gently holding that awareness, we may find a clearer appreciation for, and expression of, our living. This presentation explores how we might meet this event with intention and creativity. Mark James, preaching. Hosted by Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, with music from Stephanie Galloway, Kim Angelo, and recorded selections.Tune into the Service via the "Beacon UUC" Youtube Channel.https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCip9eMAdNMybmHI8A-czpbQCome to the Post-Service Gatherings on Zoom, Sundays at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. The Zoom link can be found in our e-news on the Beacon website. Sign up to receive the e-news directly! http://www.beaconuu.com.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10:30 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.; 423 N. Beaver St., 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; In church reservations at: https://rsvp.church/r/JNztFpqV, or call Sally at 928-380-8685; SUN 5/16—10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; https://go.evvnt.com/781104-0.
Bridge Church: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, May 16th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-153338404295.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; 1800 S Milton Road Suite 103, Flagstaff. Ever experience anything that makes you feel broken? Anything that has put your Spirit into a tailspin? That thing- that one thing that leaves you with a hole in your heart that sacrifices the sanctity of your Wholeness? Sometimes for days? Sometimes for YEARS? Join Rev. Penni Honey as we explore together, Healing into Wholeness.Save the date for our June 6 and 13th service in-person, outside. Check the website for information. Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression! All are welcome. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.