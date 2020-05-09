Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": "Stubborn Flowers with the Wisdom to Survive." We have been conditioned, dare I say, brainwashed, to appreciate and cultivate only the well-bred members of the botanical family--the fine roses, the graceful lilies, the amusing black-eyed Susans, the elegant peonies. Weeds such as the kudzu, the clover, the ubiquitous dandelion...well, as Hugh Johnson sneers in his book, "The Principles of Gardening," they are "...plants in the wrong place." In a homily for Flower Communion Sunday, we'll consider the metaphor here for our spiritual lives. Are weeds the sages in our lives (pun intended), these stubborn, sturdy flowers with the wisdom to survive (especially now)? How might we accept (and even be grateful for!) the quirky beauty of the scraggly work-a-day weeds which dot our personal landscapes and seem indestructible at times? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.