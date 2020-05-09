Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. The meeting link for Zoom is https://zoom.us/j/369812794 and ID is 369-812-794. The Wednesday Testimony meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. The Testimony meeting link for Zoom is https://zoom.us/j/971672834 and ID is 971-672-834. To "attend" either meetings by teleconference dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. The subject of this week's sermon is "Adam and Fallen Man." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the virus challenge to our country and the world. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation Live Stream: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Inner peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. Teacher Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. He is well-loved for his clear and inspiring teachings and his ability to touch people's hearts through his sincerity and loving kindness. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": "Stubborn Flowers with the Wisdom to Survive." We have been conditioned, dare I say, brainwashed, to appreciate and cultivate only the well-bred members of the botanical family--the fine roses, the graceful lilies, the amusing black-eyed Susans, the elegant peonies. Weeds such as the kudzu, the clover, the ubiquitous dandelion...well, as Hugh Johnson sneers in his book, "The Principles of Gardening," they are "...plants in the wrong place." In a homily for Flower Communion Sunday, we'll consider the metaphor here for our spiritual lives. Are weeds the sages in our lives (pun intended), these stubborn, sturdy flowers with the wisdom to survive (especially now)? How might we accept (and even be grateful for!) the quirky beauty of the scraggly work-a-day weeds which dot our personal landscapes and seem indestructible at times? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Happy Mothering Day! Mothering is modeled in the nurturing and nourishing behaviors of our very planet. All of us have cared for and mothered someone or have been mothered. And if we stand still long enough, we will hear the healing ways of the ancient mothers that have gone before and feel the comfort of connection to the divine feminine in each of us. Enjoy the beautiful vocals of Bruce Higgins, Rev. Penni's meditation and message from Beaver Creek and the musical talent of Trina Goetz as well this Sunday on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. go to our website www.unityofflagstaff.org for more information about Unity of Flagstaff.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab our Sunday services and our Wednesday mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals. http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers): 10-11 a.m. www.quakercloud.org/cloud/flagstaff-friends-meeting. Steven Finger, stevencfin@gmail.com, 9286075725.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.