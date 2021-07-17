Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-774-7383. Sunday Worship at 10 AM. Federated is offering opportunities for Adult Sunday School over Zoom at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 8 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.; July 17, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; Worship Services: SUN 7/18 — 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; Rev. Pam Hyde celebrates the bringing the love of God to all people;; https://go.evvnt.com/828904-0.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service: 10-11 a.m.; 510 N. Leroux St., 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 928-779-4492; Service for July 18, 2021: "A Curious Bunch! The Answer Is To Question"; https://go.evvnt.com/827429-0.
Vacation Bible School: July 19-22: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North 4th street , Flagstaff . Peace Lutheran Church will have a vacation Bible School Monday thru Thursday July 19-22, 2021 Monday and Tuesday 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 Am to 11:30 AM . Our Theme is Big Adventure, Having Faith in Jesus. This is for kids ages 5 to 12 years of age. If you have any questions please call the Church and leave a message at 928-526-9578. See you then. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m., 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. Unity of Flagstaff 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 In Person Services 10:30 AMPure Love- PURE Love Remember it? It is easy to get caught up and see Love as something that we "FALL into"- or perhaps it is something that we "give". In these thoughts we can treat LOVE as if it were an object that we place onto or into a given situation. Perhaps Love is the element that is already a part of EVERYTHING. Perhaps the real trick is to discover it in its purest form and to recognize its presence? Music by Matt Devlin. Live Stream at www.unityofflagstaff.org See all of our messages at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Find YOUR Expression! ALL are Welcome! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org; http://unityofflagstaff.org.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. This week our theme is "the whole world is our neighborhood" and the sermon text is Ephesians 2: 11-22, with the sermon title "Just Like Us." We are still wearing masks while walking around the building, but you may take it off once you are seated. We hope you can join us!