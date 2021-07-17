Flagstaff Religion News

Vacation Bible School: July 19-22: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North 4th street , Flagstaff . Peace Lutheran Church will have a vacation Bible School Monday thru Thursday July 19-22, 2021 Monday and Tuesday 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 Am to 11:30 AM . Our Theme is Big Adventure, Having Faith in Jesus. This is for kids ages 5 to 12 years of age. If you have any questions please call the Church and leave a message at 928-526-9578. See you then. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org .

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m., 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. Unity of Flagstaff 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 In Person Services 10:30 AMPure Love- PURE Love Remember it? It is easy to get caught up and see Love as something that we "FALL into"- or perhaps it is something that we "give". In these thoughts we can treat LOVE as if it were an object that we place onto or into a given situation. Perhaps Love is the element that is already a part of EVERYTHING. Perhaps the real trick is to discover it in its purest form and to recognize its presence? Music by Matt Devlin. Live Stream at www.unityofflagstaff.org See all of our messages at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Find YOUR Expression! ALL are Welcome! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org; http://unityofflagstaff.org.