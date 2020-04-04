Flagstaff Religion News

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: We're starting to bring back our religion list and our daily calendar, but we're in the middle of transitioning to a new platform in addition to ongoing coronavirus event changes. For up-to-date info, visit azdailysun.com/calendar.

Peace Lutheran: We are doing live streaming and recording, putting our services on our website and Facebook page. Live streaming is 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The whole services will be in both places, Facebook and the website. Come join us virtually, or at your leisure. We are still here to help you. If you need anything we have people available to help. Call the church (leave a message if no one is there) 928-526-9578.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals, Living Christ will suspend our Church worship services, events and activities, including Dinner Church, until May 1. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab online. Join our Sunday services and our Wednesday mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website http://livingchristflagstaff.org.