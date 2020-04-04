Flagstaff Religion News

Editor's note: We're starting to bring back our religion list and our daily calendar, but we're in the middle of transitioning to a new platform in addition to ongoing coronavirus event changes. For up-to-date info, visit azdailysun.com/calendar.
Peace Lutheran: We are doing live streaming and recording, putting our services on our website and Facebook page. Live streaming is 8:30 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The whole services will be in both places, Facebook and the website. Come join us virtually, or at your leisure. We are still here to help you. If you need anything we have people available to help. Call the church (leave a message if no one is there) 928-526-9578.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals, Living Christ will suspend our Church worship services, events and activities, including Dinner Church, until May 1. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab online. Join our Sunday services and our Wednesday mid-week Lenten services by logging on to our website http://livingchristflagstaff.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. and our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Unreality." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the virus challenge to our country and the world.
International Kadampa Rereat: Live Stream: Sunday Morning Meditation Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for Relaxation. The inner peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind. Geshe Kelsang GyatsoAbout the TeacherGen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. As a senior teacher of the NKT, Gen-la has taught internationally for many years. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org for Sunday message and music. "I don't know," not easy for most of us to say. We are hearing it a lot more recently when we start to plan or consider what to do next. It can be daunting when we have an "expectation of knowing" syndrome or someone to care for. Rev. Penni Honey invites us this Palm Sunday to look at; The Power of, "I don't know" — Embracing the Mystery. Enjoy the music of the Mad Hatters (Wiley Beveridge and Matt Devlin) Information about our Wed. Virtual Prayer Circle and Thursday Meditation Moment go to www.unityofflagstaff.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. April 5: "All Roads Lead to Where We Stand"~ Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching. It's been famously said that "All who wander are not lost." On this morning, as Palm Sunday and Passover converge, we meet at the crossroads to explore how the wanderings of Jesus and Moses reflect our essential human journey from the source of who we are and back again. In what ways can our wanderings feel like a walk in a labyrinth rather than a frustrating journey through a maze? How might we retain the wellspring of our identities when we are in the wilderness, awaiting manna or gazing down from mountaintops? And how does this relate to our current "social distancing" limitations on "wandering" in the world? You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Live Stream: Learn to Meditate in Half a Day: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier on Saturday, April 4. This course is now being offered as live stream only. Designed especially for beginners. Learn the art of meditation, and bring a sense of balance, peace and clarity into your life and your relationships.www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.