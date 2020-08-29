Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online. ( www.epiphanyaz.org ) Days and times: Sunday, Aug. 30 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek & Janetta Beaumont, & Chaplain Brad Eubanks; 10:30 a.m.: Sunday Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesday 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturday 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery "Through Their Lenses" exhibit is on website. For more info, call the church office at 928-774-2911

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirementss of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system is no longer being used. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For Wednesday meetings phone through Zoom, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Christ Jesus." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.