Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online. (www.epiphanyaz.org) Days and times: Sunday, Aug. 30 10 a.m. with Rev’s Marianna Gronek & Janetta Beaumont, & Chaplain Brad Eubanks; 10:30 a.m.: Sunday Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesday 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturday 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery "Through Their Lenses" exhibit is on website. For more info, call the church office at 928-774-2911
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirementss of our Governor and Mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Our teleconference system is no longer being used. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For Wednesday meetings phone through Zoom, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Christ Jesus." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103, Flagstaff. youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Express yourself! Music Sunday: Different musical Artists sharing their gifts and blessing us all. Join us in celebrating the healing, connecting and joyful power of music this week! Also check out our Social Hour on Sundays at 11 a.m. See our website for the zoom link: www.unityofflagstaff.org. All are welcome, always have been, always will be!
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Outdoor Service: 9-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St., Flagstaff. Please note that our forest bathing hike on Sunday, August 30 will take place at Buffalo Park, not Thorpe Park. We'll meet at 9 a.m. in the parking area and take a low-key hike in the park. Bring a mask and water. At home -- Service of the Living Tradition GA 2020, YouTube link here: https://youtu.be/STYjElPRcQs (60 minutes) Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, office@beaconuu.com, 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
