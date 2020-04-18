Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Per the recommendation of our bishop and medical professionals, Living Christ will suspend at our Church all worship services, events and activities, including Dinner Church, until May 1. We have online resources listed under our "The Kitchen Sink" tab. Our Sunday services and our Wednesday midweek Lenten services are available by logging onto our website www.livingchristflagstaff.org
Virtual Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number: (425) 436-6355. Access Code: 703117#
How to be Alone But Not Lonely: 11-12:15 a.m. At this time of social isolation we may find ourselves feeling lonely and distant from others. Join Buddhist Monk, Gen-la Jampa on how to develop and maintain a caring and loving attitude so we feel close and connected to others. *This is only offered as a live stream event. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Live Stream: Sunday Morning Class: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Keep the Calm: Meditations for RelaxationThe inner peace breathing meditation helps us to be free from worries and mental discomfort and creates a special feeling of calm in the mind.'When the turbulence of distracting thoughts subsides and our mind becomes still, a deep happiness and contentment naturally arise from within. This feeling of contentment and well-being helps us cope with the busyness and difficulties of daily life.' Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation "Virtual Worship": 10-11 a.m. "Flunking Sainthood." In her wry memoir, Jana Reiss shares a year-long quest to become more saintly by tackling 12 spiritual practices, including fasting, centering prayer, Sabbath-keeping, gratitude, and generosity. Though she begins with the question, "How hard could this be?" Reiss finds to her growing humiliation that she is "flunking sainthood." In this sermon exploring the myth of enlightenment and the rigors of real spiritual growth, we'll examine how we might quest for, and even be satisfied with a bumpy process-oriented path. Do you believe you need to "improve" yourself or be "productive" during this quarantine time? "Rock this pandemic?" Toss your halo, keep your wings, and come discover the benefits of "failing better." Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with music from Gabe Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Friendship Teaches Us about Being Human. This Sunday we are going to talk about the deep, authentic connection that expresses The Christ in and through us. In these unprecedented times, we are seeing more and more reaching out to "old friends". People are finding the time to RE-Connect. How does Friendship enhance your life? Join Rev. Penni Honey as she looks more closely to the value of friendship. Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Also check out Wednesday virtual prayer circle (see our websitre for the zoom link) and our Thursday Meditation Moment on our YouTube channel. www.unityofflagstaff.org.
Peace Lutheran Church: Go to our website or Facebook page to see our service. 8:30-11:30 a.m. We are doing live streaming and recording. Live streaming is 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The entire services will be in both places. Come join us virtually, at your leisure time. We are still here to help you. If you need anything we have people available to help. Call the church (leave a message is no one is there) 928-526-9578. www.peacelutheranflagstaff.org.
Flagstaff Friends Meeting (Quakers): Due to the COVID-19 conditions in our area, for information about the schedule for Worship and other activities please call 928-607-8523.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Our Wednesday Testimony meetings are live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Doctrine of Atonement." The theme for last week's Wednesday readings were: Hope in Sickness.
