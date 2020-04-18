Flagstaff Religion News

Peace Lutheran Church: Go to our website or Facebook page to see our service. 8:30-11:30 a.m. We are doing live streaming and recording. Live streaming is 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The entire services will be in both places. Come join us virtually, at your leisure time. We are still here to help you. If you need anything we have people available to help. Call the church (leave a message is no one is there) 928-526-9578. www.peacelutheranflagstaff.org .

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. In accordance with the Mayor's proclamation and with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The meeeting ID for Zoom is 971 672 834. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Our Wednesday Testimony meetings are live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To "attend" by teleconfeence live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. The subject of this week's sermon is "Doctrine of Atonement." The theme for last week's Wednesday readings were: Hope in Sickness.