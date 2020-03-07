Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S Milton, Suite 103. How about a little R&R this Sunday? Reflection and Release! As we move toward Spring Solstice and the celebration of Easter, April 12 and all that it represents for each of us. This "season" invites us to take a closer look and ask, "What DO I want reflected back in my life?" Join us this Sunday as Rev. Penni offers a little R&R and Wiley Beveridge shares his musical talent. Open Every Sunday- Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open to All www. unityofflagstaff.org.

International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon: How to Transform Your Life: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 6701 E. Mountain Ranch Rd., Williams. These classes introduce practical methods on how we can develop and maintain inner peace, how we can reduce and stop our experience of problems, and how we can bring about positive changes in our lives that will enable us to experience deep and lasting happiness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/sunday-morning-class.