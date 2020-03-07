Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: 10-11 a.m. Living Christ Lutheran Church, 6401 N. US Highway 89. Fellowship following. We worship through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Pastor Kurt Fangmeier will be leading worship on Sundays. During the Lent season (through Wednesday, April 1) we will be holding dinner church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Our Lent Worship themes include: Joy, peace, patience, gentleness, kindness, love, generosity, self-control and faithfulness. Everyone is welcome. www.livingchristflagstaff.org.
Riverside Church Sunday Morning Worship: 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St. Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning service 11:15 a.m. www.riversidecogic.com.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Man." We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial 712-715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our service live, or 712-715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. before and after each service or by appointment (Call 526-5982 for more Church information or to make an appointment.)
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Rev Marianna Gronek Celebrates & Rev. Lynn Perkins Preaches at Sunday services. www.epiphanyaz.org 928-774-2911
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave. This Sunday we are lead in worship by Rev. Jonathan Scanlon. Worship will be inspired by the scripture passages Genesis 12:1-4 and John 3:1-17. His sermon is titled "Faith Faces the Unknown." The Wired Word Adult Class will meet to discuss current events through a lens of faith. The Christian Living Adult Class will be continuing their book called Holy Envy, which will discuss the value in other religions. www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/.
First Congregational United Church of Christ: 10:30-11:30 a.m. 740 N Turquoise Dr. Worship Service with Rev. Nathan Watts. Join us for worship on Sundays as we "Re-imagine Lent." The scripture this Sunday is John 3: 1-17 and the sermon reflection will be "Re-imagining Nicodemus: Water Rauschenbusch and the Kingdom of God." We will also be celebrating International Women's Day in our Worship Service. Worship will be followed by our second Sunday Potluck. On Monday from 6-8 p.m., we are hosting a benefit teach-in and community dinner. We are asking for a $15 minimum donation for the event, which is providing financial support to students interested in participating in the SOA Watch and No More Death’s training convergence in Tucson March 27-29. www.fccflagstaff.org.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S Milton, Suite 103. How about a little R&R this Sunday? Reflection and Release! As we move toward Spring Solstice and the celebration of Easter, April 12 and all that it represents for each of us. This "season" invites us to take a closer look and ask, "What DO I want reflected back in my life?" Join us this Sunday as Rev. Penni offers a little R&R and Wiley Beveridge shares his musical talent. Open Every Sunday- Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open to All www. unityofflagstaff.org.
International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon: How to Transform Your Life: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. 6701 E. Mountain Ranch Rd., Williams. These classes introduce practical methods on how we can develop and maintain inner peace, how we can reduce and stop our experience of problems, and how we can bring about positive changes in our lives that will enable us to experience deep and lasting happiness. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/sunday-morning-class.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St. "Evangelism in a Liberal Key." Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker. Is it any wonder that the word "Evangelism," which means literally "preaching of the gospel," has an uncomfortable ring to many religious liberals? For many reasons, some valid and some stereotypical, we tend to associate evangelism with religious bullying and intolerance, with corruption and hucksterism, with rigid creeds and finger-pointing. In some cases, this is accurate. Yet, at its best, evangelism is about proclaiming "good news," sharing a vision, helping others to heal and grow, and giving public voice to a dream. And in this very best sense, we, too can become evangelists under a billowing, open-air, distinctly liberal UU tent. Come join the revival! The choir will sing special music. Rev. Robin will offer a one-hour workshop after the service on "Articulating our UU Faith." RE programming continues with "Horton Hears a UU" and Middle Schoolers will be learning about Native American Spirituality in the Building Bridges program.www.beaconuu.com.
Meditation for Kids: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Rd., Williams. Children will be gently guided in relaxing meditations and fun activities, giving them techniques to gain confidence, focus and consideration for others. Appropriate for ages 4-12 years. Drop your child off at the kids class and join the adults class, or stay with your child if you'd like. Registration: Just drop-in. $3 for one child, $5 for families with multiple children. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/meditationforkids.
Kind Kids of Flagstaff - Mindfulness and Meditation for Children and Parents: 1-2:30 p.m. Tynkertopia, 2152 N. 4th St. Learn to meditate and find focus with Kind Kids! Great for children ages 5-12 and their parents. Play mindful games, create mindful crafts, snack mindfully, and learn to meditate with guided meditation. Free of charge; donations to Tynkertopia and / or non-perishable foods for donation to the local food bank are greatly appreciated. Please bring a healthy snack to share with the group. Every second Sunday. www.tynkertopia.org.
Children's Religious Exploration at Beacon UU: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalisty Congregation, 510 N Leroux St. Are you looking for a supportive community for your family to join? Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation is a welcoming and intentionally inclusive faith community that embraces diverse thought and belief and builds a just, peaceful and compassionate world. In addition to a weekly Sunday morning service, Beacon UU offers children's religious exploration for kids of all ages! This spring our K-5 group is starting a new curriculum using works by Dr. Suess to learn more about being an ethical person. Join us anytime - www.beaconuu.com.