Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 400 W. Aspen Ave. 928-774-7383. Sunday Worship at 10 AM. Federated is offering opportunities for Adult Sunday School over Zoom at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service: 10-11 a.m.; 510 N. Leroux St., 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 928-779-4492; Join us for a morning of poetry, offering by, and in some cases, written by, Beacon UU members, on the theme of “Returning, Reuniting, and Reconnecting.”; https://go.evvnt.com/839807-0.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff will hold its final worship in the church building this Sunday. In the following weeks, the congregation will be meeting via ZOOM on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:30am for the time being, while church leadership searches for a new worship space.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Episcopal Church Of The Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; SUN 8/29 — 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; Rev. Mary Piotrowski celebrates bringing the love of God to all people;; https://go.evvnt.com/866333-0.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:20 a.m. - 12 p.m. Being Care "Full." Finding our Way back to our Human Kindness. Join Rev. Penni Honey for the 2nd of a three-part series. This week: Kindness. It is the premise of most spiritual teachings. Kindness goes beyond merely being nice. Last week we declared CARE as the Compass to direct us back. Perhaps Kindness is the navigator that reads the compass so that we may gently move back to our core, our Good, our inherent GOOD- together! Join us this week as we continue the journey back to our Human Kindness. 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 10:30 AM or LIVE STREAM WITH US. www.unityofflagstaff.org for the link. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center-Find YOUR Expression-All are Welcome