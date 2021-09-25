Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service: 10-11 a.m.; 510 N. Leroux St., 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; 928-779-4492; Join us for a morning of poetry, offering by, and in some cases, written by, Beacon UU members, on the theme of “Returning, Reuniting, and Reconnecting.”; https://go.evvnt.com/839807-0.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff will hold worship via ZOOM and on Facebook Live each Sunday while church leadership continues to search for a new worship space. This Sunday our scripture is Mark 9: 38-50 and Pastor Jane's message is "Well Seasoned." If you would like to attend Zoom, please email fccflagstaff@gmail.com for the link. Anyone can access Facebook Live without any passcode. We hope to see you Sunday!
Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: 8 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.; The Episcoal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; SUN 9/26 — 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; Rev. Mary Piotrowski celebrates the bringing of the love of God to all people; https://go.evvnt.com/894131-0.
Unity of Flagstaff: Sunday service: 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m. 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. Love-Just Love Join Rev. Penni Honey at the Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center located at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 or LIVE STREAM go to wwww.unityofflagstaff.org to join us on Sunday at 10:30 AM. Love- The greatest of Commandment taught by every culture known to man, in its many unique forms and expressions. Infinite. Join Us Sat. Sept. 25 in Heritage Square for International Peace Day 10-noon. Watch for our Pet Blessing & Animal Fair and Adoption Day, Oct. 2nd 11-2pm Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715. Church of the Resurrection, corflagstaff@gmail.com, 9286992715. http://www.cor-pca.org.