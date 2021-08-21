Flagstaff Religion News

First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 740 N Turquoise Drive. 10:30 a.m. This Sunday we will be reading Ephesians 6:10-20 and the pastor's message is named "The Best Defense." We are asking that masks be worn for the duration of worship. Because of who you are and where you are on life's journey, you are welcome here. We always love to see new faces and we hope to see you Sunday!

Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. 10:20 a.m. - 12 p.m.Lots of opportunities to show "Care" for one another with the storms, floods, virus and more. Then there are those times when "we don't care" because it doesn't "net" us anything or we don't see the difference that it makes. Then the moments that you recall what it feels like to be "cared for". You have witnessed in your lifetime, the heart tug of watching people care for each other and the power of one caring for themselves. Join Rev. Penni Honey as she starts a 3-Week Series: BEING Care FULL: Finding our way back to Human Kindness. Join us this Sunday, Aug. 22nd at the Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center In-Person at 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 at 10:30 a.m. or go to www.unityofflagstaff.org to LIVE STREAM ! Unity of Flagstaff: Find YOUR Expression. ALL are WELCOME! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.