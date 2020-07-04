Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. 1800 S. Milton Road, Suite 103. Do you wonder sometimes if in the desire for our freedoms and the pursuit of independence, that in today's world we have forgotten the power and necessity for interdependence? Join the Rev. Penni as she invites us to consider how our independence and interdependence are dependent upon each other. And how we apply our spiritual principles to these endeavors. We will enjoy the music of Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz and Bruce Higgins. youtube.unityofflagstaff.org www.unityofflagstaff.org. (928) 526-8893.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St. Sunday, July 5 -- "An Atheist for President?" When Thomas Jefferson debated his landmark Statute of Religious Freedom in 1786, could he have foreseen the troubling state of rampant official "Godliness" in our current political system? The Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with Worship Associate Nancy Paxton and music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube channel "Beacon UUC." For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, office@beaconuu.com, (928) 779-4492.
Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:45 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Presbyterian Church in America (PCA). This Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will teach on John 6:22-71, "The Bread of Eternal Life." Join us, as Sunday service starts 10 a.m. Also, the service will be streaming live on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. www.cor-pca.org. Mary Worker, corflagstaff@gmail.com. (928) 699-2715.
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online at www.epiphanyaz.org. Sunday, 10 a.m., with the Revs. Lynn Perkins and Janetta Beaumont, 10:30 a.m. Coffee hour by Zoom; Tuesdays 11 a.m. Centering prayer via Zoom; Thursdays 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop. (928) 774-2911
Christian Science Society: 619 W. Birch Ave. We host Sunday worship services and Sunday school (for children and young people younger than the age of 20) at 10 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Man." We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial (712) 715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our service live, or (712) 715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30, before and after each service or by appointment. Call 526-5982 for more church information or to make an appointment.
