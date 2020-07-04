Flagstaff Religion News

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online at www.epiphanyaz.org . Sunday, 10 a.m., with the Revs. Lynn Perkins and Janetta Beaumont, 10:30 a.m. Coffee hour by Zoom; Tuesdays 11 a.m. Centering prayer via Zoom; Thursdays 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop. (928) 774-2911

Christian Science Society: 619 W. Birch Ave. We host Sunday worship services and Sunday school (for children and young people younger than the age of 20) at 10 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Man." We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial (712) 715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our service live, or (712) 715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30, before and after each service or by appointment. Call 526-5982 for more church information or to make an appointment.