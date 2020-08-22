Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Miracles: Not just for Jesus anymore. Miracles: EVERY DAY. Miracles: Ordinary, everyday miracles. All around us. Let's get into this. Are there still miracles? And if yes, then where? And IF it IS about reaching beyond our current understanding then we are walking MIRACLE MACHINES waiting to happen! Oh the joy of God in our lives expressing through everyday miracles! Join us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org and be blessed by the musicof Sally Jo Bannow and Ryan Biter as we look at MIRACLES! UOF: Where God is too big to fit into one religion. http://unityofflagstaff.org.

Peace Lutheran Church: Your Faith Own it: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3430 North 4th St. Pastor Brian Pape will be using Matthew 16:13-20 for his message Sunday. We have a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. We are celebrating holy communion this week. We are using our social distancing and practicing CDC safety measures. We are celebrating college students this Sunday; please wear your college shirts and hats and help us welcome and support our college students at both services. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org.