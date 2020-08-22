Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South. Church of the Resurrection, Presbyterian Church in America (PCA). This Sunday, Aug. 23 Rev. Joshua Walker will teach on John 9:1-41, "Jesus Shows Himself to Be Lord." Join us, Sunday Service starts 10 a.m. Also, the service will be streaming live on Sundays at 10 a.m. at www.cor-pca.org.
Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org) Days and times 10 a.m. with Rev. Marianna Gronek and Janetta Beaumont. 10:30 a.m. Sunday Coffee Hour by Zoom. Tuesday 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom. Thursday 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom. Saturday 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop. Saturday Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m., Taize' with Rev's Lynn Perkins and Scott Deasy; Art in Action Gallery. “Through Their Lenses” exhibit one the Epiphany website. For more, you can contact the church office at 928-774-2911
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Rd. and Fanning Dr. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Unity of Flagstaff Sunday Service: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Miracles: Not just for Jesus anymore. Miracles: EVERY DAY. Miracles: Ordinary, everyday miracles. All around us. Let's get into this. Are there still miracles? And if yes, then where? And IF it IS about reaching beyond our current understanding then we are walking MIRACLE MACHINES waiting to happen! Oh the joy of God in our lives expressing through everyday miracles! Join us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org and be blessed by the musicof Sally Jo Bannow and Ryan Biter as we look at MIRACLES! UOF: Where God is too big to fit into one religion. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Peace Lutheran Church: Your Faith Own it: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3430 North 4th St. Pastor Brian Pape will be using Matthew 16:13-20 for his message Sunday. We have a traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. We are celebrating holy communion this week. We are using our social distancing and practicing CDC safety measures. We are celebrating college students this Sunday; please wear your college shirts and hats and help us welcome and support our college students at both services. http://peaceluthernflagstaff.org.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: "Happyish: The Upside of Negative Emotions" At a time when we are under extraordinary duress, "putting on a happy face" seems almost suspicious, and yet, social media keeps churning out perky family BBQ snapshots and "think positive" pep talks. Subscribing to the "positive psychology" gospel these days requires us to reject our so-called "negative emotions" when they might naturally arise. In fact, we force faux happiness so much in our culture that it breeds unhappiness and curated contentment. In this sermon, we'll explore the upside of the shadow side and how these darker emotions can help us navigate over life's sometimes bumpy terrain. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Christian Science Society: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with Proclamation requirementss of our governor and mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. For phone Sunday Services, dial 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For Wednesday meetings phone through Zoom, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10 a.m. and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom, at 5:30 p.m. The subject of this Sunday's sermon is "Mind." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
