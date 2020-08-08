Flagstaff Religion News

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Worship online at www.epiphanyaz.org. Days and times: Sunday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. With Rev’s Lynn & Roger Perkins. 10:30 a.m. coffee hour by Zoom; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday’s 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturday’s 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery /Through Their Lenses /on website. For more info, call 928-774-2911 or visit epiphanyaz.org.

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Online services only at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Take a HIKE & Pack Light! Ever been told to "Take A Hike? In essence it means to keep moving (that would be the nice translation). The one thing in common about a really great hike is — you have to keep moving to go on one, to complete one and to enjoy one. Much like our journey in life and Pack "LIGHT". This week join Rev. Penni Honey on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org as we Take a Hike and Pack "LIGHT". Music by Steve Babcock, Wiley Beveridge and Trina Goets and Andy Stanford. Let's have some summer fun. All are welcome! http://unityofflagstaff.org.