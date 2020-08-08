Flagstaff Religion News

Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Worship online at www.epiphanyaz.org. Days and times: Sunday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. With Rev’s Lynn & Roger Perkins. 10:30 a.m. coffee hour by Zoom; Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursday’s 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturday’s 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop; Art in Action Gallery /Through Their Lenses /on website. For more info, call 928-774-2911 or visit epiphanyaz.org.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Online services only at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Take a HIKE & Pack Light! Ever been told to "Take A Hike? In essence it means to keep moving (that would be the nice translation). The one thing in common about a really great hike is — you have to keep moving to go on one, to complete one and to enjoy one. Much like our journey in life and Pack "LIGHT". This week join Rev. Penni Honey on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org as we Take a Hike and Pack "LIGHT". Music by Steve Babcock, Wiley Beveridge and Trina Goets and Andy Stanford. Let's have some summer fun. All are welcome! http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Ranch Hands Ministry: Ranch Hands Ministry officials announced last week its annual camp meeting goes as scheduled, but by virtual means. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Labor Day event is September 3-6 and goes online with gospel music, messages, workshops and more. A church notice says not to come by the church or camp meeting site: "After careful consideration and much prayer, we have decided to not have any in-person Ranch 2020 events at the Ranch and at the Ranch campsite." The event had taken place yearly east of Flagstaff in the juniper forest on Leupp Road. It included horseback riders, bikers and walkers to the site. For more information, call Pastor Homer Chee at 702-418-9404. The theme is Ecclesiastes 3:1, "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." (NIV).
Peace Lutheran Church: In the Midst of the Sea: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 3430 North 4th St. Pastor Brian Pape will be using Matthew 14:22-33 ( Jesus walks on the water in the Sea of Galilee) this Sunday. We will have our traditional service at 8:30 a.m. and our contemporary service celebrating Holy Communion at 11 a.m. We are practicing our COVID prevention procedures and social distancing. If you are unable to be with us in person, we are live on-line at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday morning, on both YouTube and Facebook. Check out our website Peacelutheranflagstaff.org for links.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. "'I'm Nobody: Who Are You?'" Fame, Infamy, and Humility in the Social Media Age" Famed Unitarian minister Ralph Waldo Emerson once remarked "A great man is always willing to be little." In this sermon, we'll explore the topic of "humility." Rev. Robin will ask: What does it mean, or might it mean to be a "somebody" and a "nobody" in the age of YouTube channels, fake news, reality TV, and salacious political scandals? How do we balance healthy self-esteem with mature humbleness? We'll also consider: Did Jesus or the prophets promote their own "specialness" (or is that religous PR?) Do the "meek inherit the earth" in 2020, or does Kanye? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching with music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: 3400 E. Locket Rd. 10:45 a.m. We are one of the very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services. We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing. We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all. We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word. Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome! For more information, call 928-527-0551
