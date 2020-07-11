Flagstaff Religion News

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org). Sunday, 9 a.m. with AZ Bishop Jennifer Reddall, 10:30 a.m. Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesdays 11 a.m. Centering prayer via Zoom; Thursdays 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop, Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.: Epiphany Community Clean-up Crew. (928) 774-2911.

Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. 1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Some One exactly like you. The care, the compassion, the awareness of someone exactly like you is what the world is calling for now. How? Care, compassion and consciousness, just like our master teachers have taught us. And how does that care and compassion translate to our world, our planet, our brothers and sisters in a time that separation is required to keep us strong? Join Rev. Penni Honey at our virtual service on yoututbe.unityofflagstaff.org as we explore! Enjoy the music talents of Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz and Ryan Biter. All are welcome! www.untyofflagstaff.org Rev. 928-526-8893.