Flagstaff Religion News

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Worship online (www.epiphanyaz.org). Sunday, 9 a.m. with AZ Bishop Jennifer Reddall, 10:30 a.m. Coffee Hour by Zoom; Tuesdays 11 a.m. Centering prayer via Zoom; Thursdays 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop via Zoom; Saturdays 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop, Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m.: Epiphany Community Clean-up Crew. (928) 774-2911.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. 1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Some One exactly like you. The care, the compassion, the awareness of someone exactly like you is what the world is calling for now. How? Care, compassion and consciousness, just like our master teachers have taught us. And how does that care and compassion translate to our world, our planet, our brothers and sisters in a time that separation is required to keep us strong? Join Rev. Penni Honey at our virtual service on yoututbe.unityofflagstaff.org as we explore! Enjoy the music talents of Matt Devlin, Trina Goetz and Ryan Biter. All are welcome! www.untyofflagstaff.org Rev. 928-526-8893.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux St, Flagstaff. Sunday, "Your Loyalties are Your Life." "We have to recognize that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty, unless there is love, patience, persistence." - Cornel West. As the pandemic rages and a wedge is plunged deeper into our cultural, religious and political divides, to whom or to what are you loyal? Family? Friends? A cause? Or, in the end, should we strive to be loyal to loyalty itself, "a willing, practical and thoroughgoing devotion?" Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti and music from Gabriel Hernandez and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC." 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. We hold Sunday worship services and Sunday School (for children and young people up to the age of 20) at 10 a.m. We also have Wednesday testimony meetings at 5:30 p.m. each week. If unable to attend, you may dial 712-715-7400, code 1007958# to listen to our seervice live, or 712-715-7499, same code plus # a second time to hear a recording. Our Christian Science Reading Room, where you can study, borrow or purchase the Bible and other Christian Science literature, is open Wednesdays from 4-5:30, before and after each service or by appointment (Call 526-5982 for more Church information or to make an appointment.)
