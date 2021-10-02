Flagstaff Religion News

Church of the Resurrection: 10-11:15 a.m. 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Beacon Unitarian Universalist: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation , 510 N. Leroux St, Flagstaff. October 3, 2021. In Our Sanctuary, Masks required. "I, The Creator!" All ages worship. Looking around our Beacon Sanctuary, you're likely to think: "Wow, these artists are so creative." And, yes, they surely are. However, creativity lives within each of us and extends beyond the visual, literary, or performing arts. In this service, Rev. Robin will explore where creativity originates, how it is sparked and unleashed, and how it can support us in our lives. One of our newest members, Cheryl Austin, will also offer a personal reflection on the topic. Music from Jason Drahos and Austin Shaw .BRING YOUR CREATIVE SPIRIT! We're building a creativity altar, too. Bring a creation, an object or tool that represents creativity in your life. This could be anything from a paint brush to a drill to a scientific instrument to a muffin tin, to a thumb drive, to a guitar pick to a pair of garden gloves. Rev. Robin Zucker, minister@beaconuu.com, 9287794492. http://www.beaconuu.com.