Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclcflag.org 10-11:15 a.m.
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Worship Christmasservices at 11 am and 2 p.m., Thursday Dec. 24. Drive to the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church, 3600 N. Fourth St., tune to 91.1 on your car radio: Birth of Christ! Carols, Holy Communion, or online (www.epiphanyaz.org); SUN 12/20 - 10:00AM with Rev’s Marianna Gronek ; 10:30 AM Sunday Coffee Hour by ZOOM; TAIZE’ - 12/26, 10:00 AM; 928-774-2911
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S Milton Rd, Suite 103, Flagstaff. Online: Youtube.UnityofFlagstaff.org. Peace and Love. How does your story express in this Season of Stories? Let's take a look at which character, which attribute in your story most aligns with in the Story of Christmas, the Story of the birth of Christ Consciousness in YOU! Join Rev. Penni and musicians Wiley Beveridge and Ryan Biter on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff; Where God is too Big to fit into one religion. Also join us on Dec. 23rd at 7 pm for our online Solstice Holiday Candle Lighting Celebration: LIGHT of the Past, Present and Future. Find the Zoom link on our website, www.unityofflagstaff.org Unity of Flagstaff, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 928-526-8893. https://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection: 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. 10-11:15 a.m.Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. Joshua Walker will be preaching on Matthew 1:18-25, "The Messiah Will Save His People." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639864-0.
Christmas Eve Service: Dec 24th 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; 3600 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff, AZ, 3600 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Christmas services at 11 am and 2 pm Thursday, Dec. 24. Drive to the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church, 3600 N. Fourth St., tune to 91.1 on your car radio: Birth of Christ! Carols, Communion; https://go.evvnt.com/720600-0.
Bridge Builders: Sunday RSVP; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Sunday, December 20th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-builders-sunday-rsvp-tickets-131914879957.
