Flagstaff Religion News

There is something about the Trinity: 8:30 a.m.-noon. Peace Lutheran Church , 3430 North Fourth St. Sunday will be our first in-person service since the pandemic began. We have taken precautions according to the state and local health officials, and our district advisors. Please go to our website to view a virtual walk-through. We will continue live streaming our services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. This Sunday being Trinity Sunday, we will be talking about the Trinity, of Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Come join us, or follow us online. Be safe, stay healthy, take care. You are missed. http://www.peacelutheranflagstaff.org .

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m. 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is : https://zoom.us/j/971672834, The password to use to enter both is CSS. The subject of this week's sermon is "God the Only Cause and Creator." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. We welcome all to "attend" our Sunday Services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to "attend" our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To participate by teleconference, live dial (712) 775-7400, and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial (712) 775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. For more information, call (928) 526-5982.