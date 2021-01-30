Flagstaff Religion News

Unity of Flagstaff: 1800 S Milton Road, Suite 103, Flagstaff. www.unityofflagstaff.org; youtube.unityofflagstaff.org; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. God is our refuge, not the latest elected official, not the loudest commentator or the opinion column-God is our refuge and WE are one with God. Rev. Penni Honey reminds us that though it seems simple, we still tend to look for "safety and shelter" in so many places other than THE Source. "Look not for refuge to anyone beside yourself," Buddha reminds us. It certainly makes us stop and consider; Do we see refuge in the "I AM" that we are OR do we get lost in the noise and the clutter of the world and mistake our "refuge" for "refuse" as it relates to our "I AM." Our Music Maestros this week are Wiley Beveridge and Matt Devlin along with Trina Goetz. Join us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Unity of Flagstaff where we see the good in you, in the world and support that expression in ALL. Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org; http://unityofflagstaff.org.