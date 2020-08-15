Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16: "A Radical Welcome" Radical welcome is even more important now as we navigate our changing world. It's about fostering a deep sense of belonging in all who are part of our faith communities. But expanding the circle of belonging takes more than a checklist of wheelchair ramps, pronouns on name badges and singing the occasional hymn in Spanish. It takes a culture shift that transforms our hearts. Our worship leader is Zr. Alex Kapitan, a lay community minister, co-leader of the Transforming Hearts Collective and co-creator of the online course Transgender Inclusion in Congregations. UU Justice Arizona sponsored. Hosted by: Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, with music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com
Worship with The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 928-774-2911. 10 a.m.- Aug. 16, 10 p.m., Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. This week's sermon: Rev. Marianna Gronek preaches. Music by Charly Spining and Mary Anne Brunger. The Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost with a reading from Genesis 45:1-15. Virtual coffee hour at 10:30 a.m. right after Sunday morning worship. If you join at 10 a.m., we will be watching the service together. You can join the zoom gathering by entering meeting ID 989 0659 2488, the password for the gathering is 618030. For more information, visit
Christian Science Society: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with proclamation requirementss of our governor and mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via teleconference or Zoom. We're phasing out the church's teleconference system and switching to Zoom audio for phone users. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454# For Wednesday meetings phone through Zoom, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 5:30 p.m., or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Spirit." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesday's from 4-5:30 p.m. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join us for our virtual Sunday Service on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. This Sunday Daniel Nahmod will not only bless us with Music from his WATER CD as well as new songs but will also be delivering The Message: Swimming- More than just keeping your head above water and Being in the FLOW! (http://www.danielnahmod.com/) Let's continue with the Summer Fun! Join us on youtube.unityofflagstaff.org for the Message and ALL of our past messages too! Next Sunday, Rev. Penni Honey returns with her message: Every Day Miracles! Stay healthy! for more information go to www.unityofflagstaff.org
Live Stream: Staying Cool in the Heat - A Life Without Anger: Saturday, Aug. 15 9 a.m.-1 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon. If we want to be truly happy, we need to free ourselves from the destructive influence of irritation, frustration and anger. By meditating on the methods of patience and compassion taught by Buddha and applying them to our relationships and daily circumstances, we will be able to reduce our anger and consciously respond in ways conducive to harmony, peace of mind and conflict resolution. publicity@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/stayingcoolintheheat.
