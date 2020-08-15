Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society: 619 W. Birch Ave. In accordance with proclamation requirementss of our governor and mayor, and in expression of the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for services and testimony meetings while continuing to have them available via teleconference or Zoom. We're phasing out the church's teleconference system and switching to Zoom audio for phone users. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454# For Wednesday meetings phone through Zoom, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 10 a.m. or by teleconfeerence recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m., and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings in person, or live by Zoom or teleconference, at 5:30 p.m., or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. The subject of this week's sermon is "Spirit." The Wednesday Testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenge to our country and the world. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesday's from 4-5:30 p.m. For further information please call 928-526-5982.