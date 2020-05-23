Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon Unitarian Universalist Church: Beacon Walks the Flagstaff Community Labyrinth. Led by Beacon congregants in an outdoor setting with low risk of disease transmission. Labyrinths have been part of many cultures around the world for 3,000 years. Walking a labyrinth in community with music (as we will do May 24) is a special shared meditation. The Flagstaff Community Labyrinth, perched on the edge of a small cliff, is made of 15 tons of lichen-covered lava boulders. It has a path length of a quarter mile; its wide lanes allow you to walk at your own pace. We ask that you arrive between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. We will create a 3-minute gap between start times of each family group to help space out the labyrinth walkers. We will allow no more than 12 persons in the 52-ft diameter labyrinth at any one time. Total time from entry to exit is about 15 minutes. Children are welcome to walk the labyrinth with a spirit of reverence, or to visit nearby Sawmill Park under the supervision of parents. Wear good walking shoes (no high heels). Sorry, the labyrinth is not wheelchair-accessible. Three parking options and a google map are available on the “Where is it?” page of the Flagstaff Labyrinth website. (https://www.flagstafflabyrinth.com/where-is-it)