Flagstaff Religion News

Living Christ Lutheran Church: We are a community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We are called to invite all people to join us in celebrating God's love and presence in your life, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We offer Sunday worship service through music, teaching, prayer and sacraments. Service is held at 10:00 a.m. each Sunday with Pastor Kurt Fangmeier leading worship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are offering worship services only online and folks may go to our new website to participate: www.lclclflag.org
Greenlaw Baptist Church: We are one of a very few churches now meeting in Flagstaff for live Sunday services! We have a very large sanctuary and a small congregation so we are able to set up our chairs for safe social distancing! We sanitize every week before services and masks are available for all! We are also now associated with North Phoenix Baptist Church and have some great pastors coming up every week to teach solid messages straight from God’s Word! Come and join us for praise and worship every Sunday at 10:45 a.m. All are welcome. NW corner of Lockett Road and Fanning Drive. One block north of Hwy 66 in East Flagstaff.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: 928-774-7383. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. Flagstaff Federated Community Church Online Worship. While Federated remains closed for public worship, each Sunday the church is offering opportunities over Zoom for children and adults. Recorded worship services are available online at https://www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org/sunday-service. Contact the church office for Zoom login information or to be placed on our weekly email list.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 10-11 a.m.; Christian Science Society, 619 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-526-5982; On Zoom. 619 W. Birch Ave. 10 a.m; https://go.evvnt.com/639653-0.
Unity of Flagstaff:Sunday Service: 10-11 a.m., 1800 S Milton, Suite 103, Flagstaff. What does it take to heal great division? How do we put all the pieces back together again? As students of Truth what is ours in this? What have we contributed and how do we want to support our healing forward? We may not have the cure yet but we certainly can start the HEALING Now!! Let's heal! Join us on our youtube channel at youtube.unityofflagstaff.org for message and music.Unity of Flagstaff where "God is too BIG to fit into one religion" ALL are Welcome!! youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Rev. Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.
Church of the Resurrection10-11:15 a.m., 740 W. University Heights Dr. South, Flagstaff. Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. This coming Sunday the Rev. John Kelly will be preaching on 1 Corinthians 10:12-13, "A Way Out." If you are unable to join us in person, please, join us on our Facebook page for the service. Also, join us each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on our Facebook page for our devotional and prayer time. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Virtual Service: 10-11 a.m. Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N Leroux Street, Flagstaff. Sunday, November 15th: "Democracy, A Dream Deferred" When I first heard, years ago, that the word Democracy was nowhere in the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence I was startled. This could not be true. Our government is a Democracy! As it turns out, our Founding Founders actually feared democratic rule. The Founders preferred the word "Republic." My sermon will share the truth about the differences between the two and offer one way that our democratic dream may be realized.Rev. Anthony Mtuaswa Johnson preaching. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker hosting, with music from Roomie Wood and Rebecca Prizznick.Anthony Mtuaswa Johnson, Mississippi born, and Chicago bred, is a Minister, speaker, writer, poet, producer, soldier, teacher, mentor and Elder. His Poetry CD, entitled Spirit Talk, is as AJ says, "Spoken Word for the Rest of Us, That Speaks to the Best in Each of us". Mtuaswa, his African name, is a Practicing Diviner in the African Spiritual Tradition of Burkina Faso as taught by Malidoma Some', one of the world's most famous Shamans, whom some refer to as the real Wakanda. He is the former Director of Congregational Life at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Phoenix and Minister of the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bayside, California. You can view the sermon on our YouTube Channel "Beacon UUC". For more information and direct links, visit www.beaconuu.com Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, office@beaconuu.com, 928-779-4492. http://www.beaconuu.com.
Riverside Church: Sunday Morning Worship; 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; , Riverside Church, 419 S. Verde St., Flagstaff; 602-621-1878; Sunday Worship Morning; https://go.evvnt.com/639858-0.
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 988-774-2911; The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany online @ www.epiphanyaz.org, Sunday's at 10 AM;; https://go.evvnt.com/707331-0.
Bridge Church: Sunday RSVP; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-sunday-rsvp-tickets-127737503311.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.