Flagstaff Religion News

Beacon UU All-Ages Halloween Worship: You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. All-Ages Service for October 31: The Masks We Wear. Dr. Andy Hogg leads our Halloween service, which will explore "The Masks That We Wear." Sometimes those masks are even Halloween costumes. You are encouraged to come to the service in a costume. Sometimes they are the psychological masks that we all wear. Come have holiday fun and learn something more about yourself. Recorded music provided by our worship leader. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 a.m. to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.