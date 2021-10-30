Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Church of the Resurrection: 10 a.m.- noon; 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff; 928-699-2715; "Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South; https://go.evvnt.com/922528-0.
Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Art Gallery: Devastation: Restoring Life and Land at the Border / Photography, video and painting by: Miguel Gragenda, Laiken Jordahl, John Kurc, Susan Lyman, Jake Meyers, Paul Mirocha, Ash Ponders and Bob Torrez; www.opendoorsartinaction.org; Epiphany: 423 N Beaver, Office: 928-774-2911 / or call Jeanette Macauley - 928-853-0483.
Beacon UU All-Ages Halloween Worship: You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. All-Ages Service for October 31: The Masks We Wear. Dr. Andy Hogg leads our Halloween service, which will explore "The Masks That We Wear." Sometimes those masks are even Halloween costumes. You are encouraged to come to the service in a costume. Sometimes they are the psychological masks that we all wear. Come have holiday fun and learn something more about yourself. Recorded music provided by our worship leader. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 a.m. to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.
Unity of Flagstaff: It’s not too Scary: Be your True Self. Goblins and Ghouls- we all have been those from time to time. This week’s message, “BE YOUR TRUE SELF” invites us to remember the divine expressions, the expressions of God, that we are. Rev. Blair Tabor delivers the message and music as our guest speaker and musical artist. Unity of Flagstaff invites you to our live 10:30 celebration or go to www.unityofflagstaff.org for the livestream link. youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Join us on Wed. Nights for Let’s Talk: FOOD for your Soul. 1800 S. Milton Road, Suite 103.