Flagstaff Religion News

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: 10:30 a.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff will hold worship via ZOOM and on Facebook Live each Sunday while church leadership continues to search for a new worship space. This Sunday our scripture is Job 38 and Pastor Jane's message is "Just who's in charge here." If you would like to attend Zoom, please email fccflagstaff@gmail.com for the link. Anyone can access Facebook Live without any passcode. We hope to see you Sunday.
Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 8 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.; The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-853-0483; SUN 10/24— 8:00 & 10:30 AM; or, watch online / www.epiphanyaz.org; Rev. Ann Johnson celebrates the bringing of the love of God to all people; Vision: Reconc; https://go.evvnt.com/906833-0.
Church of the Resurrection: 10 a.m.- noon; 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff; 928-699-2715; "Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South; https://go.evvnt.com/922528-0.
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation Service: 10-11 a.m.; North Leroux Street, N Leroux Street North Leroux Street, Flagstaff; 928-779-4492; A Unitarian Universalist Service about music and the hymns we sing- and their relative connection to social justice and history; https://go.evvnt.com/920301-0.
Unity of Flagstaff: 10:20 a.m.- Noon; 1800 S Milton rd Suite 103, Flagstaff. Imagination is everything. It is a preview of the coming attractions." Albert Einstein Imagine It…This week we are talking about Imagination. Dust the cob-webs from your mind and begin to remember the joy and fun and even the "scary" of what your imagination can conjure up. What is it that you CAN imagine; in your life, the lives of your loved ones and in the World?Join Rev. Penni Honey on Sunday, Oct. 24th at the Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center or Live Stream with us as we Imagine IT!Www.unityofflagstaff.orgFind YOUR Expression! Rev Penni Honey, office@unityofflagstaff.org, 9285268893. http://unityofflagstaff.org.