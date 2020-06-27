Flagstaff Religion News

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: In accordance with the Golden Rule, the Christian Science Society of Flagstaff will hold services and testimony meetings only via teleconference or Zoom until further notice. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to “attend" our Sunday services live by Zoom or teleconference at 10 a.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Wednesday at 4 p.m. and to "attend" our Wednesday testimony meetings live by Zoom or teleconference at 5:30 p.m. or by teleconference recorded replay until Sunday at 9 a.m. To “attend” by teleconference live dial 712-775-7400 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the #sign. To listen to a recorded replay dial 712-775-7499 and when prompted enter access code 1007958 followed by the # sign. When asked for the reference code simply hit the # sign a second time. For further information please call 928-526-5982.
Worship with Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. 423 N. Beaver St. Worship online. (www.epiphanyaz.org) days and times: Saturday, June 27, and 5:30 p.m. TAIZE’; Sunday, June 28, at 10 a.m. with the Reverends Lynn Perkins and Janetta Beaumont, followed at 10:30 a.m. by coffee Hour via Zoom; Tuesdays at 11 a.m., Centering Prayer via Zoom; Thursdays 4 p.m. Flagstaff Youth Coop Via Zoom; Saturdays at 4 p.m. FYC Live on Instagram at @flagyouthcoop. For more information you can call the church at 928-774-2911
Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Flagstaff Community Labyrinth Service: Beacon Walks the Flagstaff Community Labyrinth. Led by Beacon congregants in an outdoor setting with low risk of disease transmission. Labyrinths have been part of many cultures around the world for 3,000 years. Walking a labyrinth in community with music (as we will do June 28) is a special shared meditation. The Flagstaff Community Labyrinth, perched on the edge of a small cliff, is made of 15 tons of lichen-covered lava boulders. It has a path length of a quarter mile; its wide lanes allow you to walk at your own pace. Photos and much more information on the web. Less than 0.3% of COVID cases were contracted outdoors. To make that risk ever lower: (1) Please arrive between 9:45 and 10:15 a.m. to help us create a 3-minute gap between start times of each family group. (2) A sign at the entrance to the labyrinth will explain how to affectionately approach another walker, pass back to back, and continue your walk. Total time from entry to exit is about 15 minutes. NEW THIS WEEK: Socially distanced socializing! After you walk the labyrinth (or instead of walking if you have limited mobility) please socialize in adjacent Sawmill Park. Within 200 feet of the Willow Bend parking lot are 6 areas, each of which allows three to eight individuals (or small groups) gather and maintain 8 foot spacing using a combination of existing benches and your folding chairs (please bring if you can!). There is 8-foot bench facing a 20-foot stone wall; in the background is the Willow Bend gazebo, an octagon with 8-foot sides and full shade. Parking options and a google map are available on the “Where is it?” page of the Flagstaff Labyrinth website. Wear good walking shoes. The labyrinth is not wheelchair-accessible, but Sawmill Park is.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.