Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Sep 10 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., www.unityoffflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Live 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 or LIVESTREAM 10:30 am "We are responsible for what we create, and we must therefore learn to act and think with love and wisdom and live in service to others and all life.". - Carolyn Myss. Join Rev. Penni as we ask the question: If not ME, WHO? If not NOW, WHEN? Service… a tool that gives access to our Unique Expression. Interested in a little pre-Sunday Discovery? Join us Saturday Sept. 9 from 2 -4 pm at the Center for our Spiritual Tools class. Think of it as an Enneagram for the Spirit! All are Welcome. Give as you are Inspired. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Tools NOT Rules. https://go.evvnt.com/1942740-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: Saturday Evening Worship Service, 5:30-6:30 p.m., We gather in the Parish Hall of the Church, or weather-permitting in the labyrinth. 8am Sunday Spoken Worship, 8-9 a.m., This is a quiet service with warm fellowship for those who like to begin their day early in prayer. 10:30am Holy Eucharist with choir, weekly Nursery Care, and monthly Godly Play Children's Formation. 10:30-11:45 a.m., Sunday, September 10th is our monthly offering of Children's Formation using Montessori-based Godly Play to teach children about Jesus, prayer, the Bible and faith.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: Annual Water Ceremony Sep 10 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. On Sunday, September 10th, we will welcome Fall by celebrating the Water Ceremony, a beloved tradition at Beacon for more than thirty years. Many of us in the congregation love to travel, especially in the summer, and this ritual helps us reconnect. If you would like to participate, please bring a small vial of water to the service to symbolize a place you have visited this year and be ready to tell us what that place meant to you as you pour the water into our common bowl. With Nancy Paxton, Worship Associate, and music. https://go.evvnt.com/1936965-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 10 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. The subject of this week’s service is: Ezekiel? Not me! The Old Testament reading is from Exodus 33:7-9 Ezekiel warns the wicked. The Epistle reading is from Romans 13: 1-10 Paul reflects on the source of all authority. The Gospel reading is from Matthew 18: 1-20 Dealing with responding to sin in our relationship. https://go.evvnt.com/1933626-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 10 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Pastor Gwen Brandfass for the 15th Sunday after Pentecost! Conflict is a part of relationships and life in community. Jesus’ words in today's gospel are often used in situations having to do with church discipline. The prophet Ezekiel tells of warning the wicked to turn from their ways, and Paul reminds us that love is the fulfilling of the law. We gather in the name of Christ, assured that he is present among us with gifts of peace and reconciliation. We will learn more with our First Reading of Ezekiel 33:7-11 (The prophet’s responsibility to warn the people), Psalm 119:33-40 (I desire the path of your commandments.) and the Second Reading of Romans 13:8-14 (Live honorably as in the day) together with the Gospel Matthew 18:15-20 (Reconciliation in the community of faith). https://go.evvnt.com/1922300-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.