Flagstaff Religion News for September 3

Beacon UU Sunday Service: "Wear it On Your Sleeve" Sep 4 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Rev. Robin returns to the pulpit for our service entitled "Wear it On Your Sleeve." Members of the Social Justice Allies will speak about their individual Social Justice passions. In a time of death threats and divisive ideologies, what belief or conviction are you willing to proclaim on your clothing, bumper sticker, or home? What brave UU exemplars can show us the way? You are encouraged to wear a T-shirt, hat, pin or other item (or bring a banner or sign) that proclaims your Social Justice commitments. During the service, Rev. Robin will facilitate a talk back discussion. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Pia Driessen-Knittle, and music from Austin Shaw. September 11 preview Our ingathering and water ceremony is September 11! Rev. Robin will lead the service with a sermon entitled "Standing Knee Deep In Life." For the water ceremony, please bring a small amount of water that symbolizes a place that is spiritual or special to you (even from your own faucet). We'll have some available, too. After the service, we'll have a "Sweet Ingathering" Social Hour, for which you are invited to bring a pastry or other baked item for sharing. Invite your friends who may find a home with us at Beacon.

Unity of Flagstaff Sep 4 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., What can we find in the spaces of Infinity? The James Webb telescope is sending us some new thoughts about the Universe. Expanding our awareness. Does it take a bazillion dollar telescope to do that? Or is it about seeing the infinite depth to our Divine Nature? Seeing that in each other? To Infinity and Beyond, this Sunday with Rev. Penni Honey. Let's take a peek out there and within to find the gifts of Infinity. www.unityofflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Live and LIVE STREAM.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Sep 4 — The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. WELCOMING ALL: All ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations. All people are welcome here. Saturday evening is a small group that meets outside in our Labyrinth, when weather permits or in our Parish Hall otherwise. Sundays 8:00 am service has occasional special music provided when musicians volunteer, Sundays 10:30 am service has music and is online at epiphanyaz.org. Come and join us anytime. Choir resumes in the fall.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.