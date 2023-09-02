The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Sep 3 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Come join in prayer, fellowship, friendship, come and see! www.epiphanyaz.org, or 978-774-2911 for more info. https://go.evvnt.com/1834281-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE & ANNUAL LABOR DAY POTLUCK AT BUSHMASTER PARK: "Visions of Sugar Plums” Sep 3 — Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10 a.m.-noon, This week's service will be at Bushmaster Park (East Ramada), not at Beacon. ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. 'Twas the night before a year without a minister and the congregation was nestled all snug in their beds while visions of the future of Beacon danced through their heads. Let’s get together and share some of those visions. Rev. Linda Ochi will lead a brief interactive service which will be followed by a potluck meal. Please consult this week's e-news for information about the potluck. Enjoy the last days of summer outside among friends!. https://go.evvnt.com/1922211-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 3 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The subject of this week’s service is: Delight in Difficulty. The Old Testament reading is from Jeremiah 15: 15-21 I am with you to save you and deliver you. The Epistle reading is from Romans 12: 9-21 Overcome evil with good. The Gospel reading is from Matthew 16: 21-28 Losing life and finding it in Christ. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1920053-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 3 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the 14th Sunday after Pentecost! The prophet Jeremiah speaks of the incurable wound of his suffering yet finds in God’s words the delight of his heart. When Peter doesn’t grasp Jesus’ words about suffering, Jesus tells the disciples they will find their lives in losing them. Such sacrificial love is described by Paul when he urges us to associate with the lowly and not repay evil with evil. In worship we gather as a community that we might offer ourselves for the sake of our suffering world. We will learn more with our First Reading of Jeremiah 15:15-21 (God fortifies the prophet against opposition), Psalm 26:1-8 (Your love is before my eyes; I have walked faithfully with you) and the Second Reading of Romans 12:9-21 (Live in harmony) together with the Gospel Matthew 16:21-28 (The passion prediction and rebuke to Peter). https://go.evvnt.com/1911646-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Sep 3 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Does Your Life Speak the Authentic You into the World? How would being Authentic in your life "open the way" to a richer, deeper life? Join Rev Penni this Sunday. Sept 2nd as we dig more deeply into the book by Parker Palmer, "Let Your Life Speak". Authenticity is not always comfortable, but embracing it in our lives is key to a rich, abundant life.. in our Life! Music with Ryan Biter (ryanbitermusic.com). https://go.evvnt.com/1929324-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.