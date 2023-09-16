Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Sep 17 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., www.unityoffflagstaff.org youtube.unityofflagstaff.org Live 1800 S. Milton, Suite 103 or LIVESTREAM 10:30 am Peace—BE STILL. Looking For Peace? Well, BE STILL! A moving target is harder to hit. Not just Peace signs, Peace marches, all of which do impact us, but the Peace that Passes ALL understanding. Yeah, give me some of that! Join Rev. Penni as we look to discover that DEEPER PEACE: Not just Peace of Mind and Peace of Heart but that Peace that give us a deeper understanding, empathy, a deeper love for ourselves and others, regardless…just regardless. Sunday, 10:30 AM at 1800 S. Milton. Suite 103 or Livestream at yoututbe.unityofflagstaff.org. Ryan Biter doing music! (ryanbitermusic.com) Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center—Tools NOT Rules. Plan to attend International Day of Peace September 23rd, with the Mayor, Music, Kitties, Pups and MORE! Sat. Sept. 23rd Heritage Square. 10-12noon. Stand with the Community as we demonstrate what PEACE can look like! ALL ARE WELCOME!!!!. https://go.evvnt.com/1956000-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Sep 16 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 978-774-2911. 5:30-6:30 p.m., We gather in the Parish Hall of the Church, or weather-permitting in the labyrinth. 8am Sunday Spoken Worship, The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Sep 17 8-9 a.m., This is a quiet service with warm fellowship for those who like to begin their day early in prayer.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: "Are you a Mystic?" with Cheryl Austin Sep 17 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon - Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. According to the world-renowned teacher of spiritual practices Mirabai Starr, ”A mystic is a person who has a direct experience of the sacred.” Our service on September 17th is an invitation to explore your spiritual journey. We will unpack this topic, just a little, in small groups to discuss your experiences. Fr. Richard Rohr, in his book The Naked Now, says, “It is not about believing unbelievable things or renouncing your rational mind.” It is a way of thinking and acting, which opens the possibility for experiencing a different perspective, a presence, or a mystery. The experience can transform us. Our worship leader is Cheryl Austin. Cheryl has her Masters of Arts in Theology and has been a guest preacher since 2010; and joining her will be Worship Associates Kim Angelo and Pia Driessen-Knittle with music by Andrew Schroeder, our new Music Director, and Pete Garcia, our new accompanist. https://go.evvnt.com/1948258-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 17 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., Join Rev. Kurt Fangmeier for the 16th Sunday after Pentecost! In today’s second reading Paul questions why we judge one another, since we all stand before the judgment of God. Yet we do sin against one another, and Jesus’ challenge that we forgive seventy-seven times reveals God’s boundless mercy. When we hear the words of forgiveness in worship and sign ourselves with the cross, we are renewed in baptism to be signs of reconciliation in the world. We will learn more with our First Reading of Genesis 50:15-21 (Joseph reconciles with his brothers), Psalm 103: [1-7] 8-13 (Lord, you are full of compassion and mercy.) and the Second Reading of Romans 14:1-12 (Accepting diversity in the community of faith) together with the Gospel Matthew 18:21-35(A parable of forgiveness in the community of faith). https://go.evvnt.com/1947731-0.

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH Sep 17 — 3430 N. Fourth St., 3430 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-526-9578. 10-11 a.m., We invite you to join the family of Peace Lutheran Church (LCMS) on Sunday at 10:00am for in person blended service (Combined Liturgical, hymnal based and Praise Worship) with Holy Communion. Pastor William Weiss Jr. (Pastor Bill) will be presiding. The subject of this week’s service is: I Forgive You. The Old Testament reading is from Genesis 50: 15-21 Joseph and his brother. The Epistle reading is from Romans 14:1-12 We belong to the Lord. The Gospel reading is from Matthew 18: 21-35 Parable of the servant who would not forgive. The service will be live streamed on our website (peacelutheranflagstaff.org) and on YouTube. Fellowship and refreshments are available before the worship service beginning 9:15am. https://go.evvnt.com/1945697-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Leupp Nazarene Church The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff 619 W. Birch Ave. Bible Lesson services every Sunday 10-11am (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/369812794). Testimony Meetings every Wednesday: 5:30-6:30pm (Zoom option: https://zoom.us/j/971672834). Zoom password: CSS.