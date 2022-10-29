Flagstaff Religion News for October 29

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Oct 30 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Christian Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Pastor Gwen Brandfass for Reformation Sunday! Rooted in the past and growing into the future, the church must always be reformed in order to live out the love of Christ in an ever-changing world. We celebrate the good news of God’s grace, that Jesus Christ sets us free every day to do this life-transforming work. Trusting in the freedom given to us in baptism, we pray for the church, that Christians will unite more fully in worship and mission. https://go.evvnt.com/1396551-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Peak Experiences" Oct 30 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., With guest speaker Allen B. Atkins and Worship Associate Mark James. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw. ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Allen B. Atkins moved to Flagstaff in 1998 to work at Northern Arizona University (NAU) as a professor of Finance. Allen taught yoga and meditation in Texas from 1979-1983. He has also taught a six-week beginning Vipassana course each semester at NAU since 1999. The course is currently being taught with Cathy Small. His other main hobbies include music, singing and cycling. https://go.evvnt.com/1394817-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Oct 30 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., "Words are free. It's how you use them that may cost you." —Author Unknown Join Rev. Penni as we look at “Words Matter. What DID you say?” Words are powerful. So much more than we may typically give them credit for. Oh, of course we see the sting that certain words can cause almost immediately. We know what words will trigger certain people in our lives, but have you considered who else is listening? YOU are. Join us this Sunday, Live at 10:30 AM at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 or LIVE STREAM youtube.unityofflagstaff.org. Enjoy the music of local and national songwriter/musician Ryan Biter (ryanbiter.com) For more information about the community, go to unityofflagstaff.org. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center—Find YOUR Expression! ALL are Welcome. Look for our Open Mic Night listing: 7 pm 1st and 3rd Mondays. https://go.evvnt.com/1400596-0.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Oct 30 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 11 a.m.-noon, WELCOMING ALL: All ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations. All people are welcome here. Saturday evening is a small group that meets outside in our Labyrinth, when weather permits or in our Parish Hall otherwise. Sundays 8:00 am service has occasional special music provided when musicians volunteer, Sundays 10:30 am service has music, choir, and is online at epiphanyaz.org. We have brought back the Healing Service on Thursdays at 12:30. Come and join us anytime!. https://go.evvnt.com/1356077-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.