Flagstaff Religion News for October 22

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Oct 23 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Christian Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Rev. Mari Larson this Sunday for a discussion of Jesus's parable in which the one who humbles himself is exalted and the one who exalts his own righteousness is humbled. We will explore Readings: Jeremiah 14:7-10, 19-22 (Jerusalem will be defeated), 2 Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18 (The good fight of faith) and the Gospel Luke 18:9-14 (A Pharisee and tax collector pray together).

Beacon UU Sunday Service: "Dolly, Indivisible: Reaching Across the Cultural Divide in America" Oct 23 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. She's an icon. A queen of country music, an author, entrepreneur, a voice for working class women, and a philanthropist. She's Dolly Parton, seemingly beloved by folks of all stripes in our increasingly factionalized country. How does she do it and what can we learn from her "Dolitics" about reaching across the cultural and ideological divide that is ever widening in America (especially as we face a crucial midterm election)? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker preaching, with Worship Associate Pia Driessen-Knittle. Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw will perform "Nine to Five." Don't miss it!

Unity of Flagstaff Oct 23 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., We hear a lot about Collaborating, Cooperation, even Co-Creating. We are always talking about reaching across this aisle. And those are great ways of being with each other. We truly do start to create and move things forward with these practices. But what would we be able to Create in our lives and in the world were we to CREATE from our Divine Selves, rather than reaching outside to add something. What if we were just CREATING—consciously and clearly aligned as ONE with the Divine? WOW! The possibilities seem infinite as we step into our Infinite Intelligence. Join us this Sunday as Rev. Penni asks the question, "Where did THIS come from? Live or Live Stream (youtube.unityofflagstaff.org) Unity of Flagstaff—Where God is too big for Religion.

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany Oct 23 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 11 a.m.-noon, WELCOMING ALL: All ages, all colors, all abilities, all orientations. All people are welcome here. Saturday evening is a small group that meets outside in our Labyrinth, when weather permits or in our Parish Hall otherwise. Sundays 8:00 am service has occasional special music provided when musicians volunteer, Sundays 10:30 am service has music, choir, and is online at epiphanyaz.org. We have brought back the Healing Service on Thursdays at 12:30. Come and join us anytime!

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.