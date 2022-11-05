Flagstaff Religion News for November 5

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Nov 6 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in our lives and be God’s hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Pastor Scott Summers for All Saints Day! In holy baptism God makes saints out of sinners. In holy communion God forgives the sins of all the saints. In worship today we give thanks for all the saints “who from their labors rest.” In the same breath we petition our God for the strength to hear and to heed the admonitions of Jesus in today’s gospel. Sealed by the Spirit and sustained by the Savior’s body and blood, we live with joy as God gives us breath, to the praise of God’s glory. We will hear more with Reading Daniel 7:1-3, 15-18(he holy ones of the Most High shall receive the kingdom), along with Reading Ephesians 1:11-23(God raised Christ from the dead and made him head over all the church) and the Gospel Luke 6:20-31(Jesus speaks blessings and woes). https://go.evvnt.com/1406910-0.

BEACON U.U. SUNDAY SERVICE: “Disinformation and Democracy” Nov 6 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., The midterm election is coming up next Tuesday, and the elections are expected to be close. Each party believes that the future of democracy is on the line. Andy Hogg will explore how disinformation hurts the democratic process. He will recommend several ways that you can stand up to protect democracy. Dr. Andy Hogg, preaching. Music from Andrez Alcazar and Austin Shaw. https://go.evvnt.com/1405052-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Nov 6 — Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lifting our consciousness to be as Grateful as God is BIG! Be In Gratitude (BIG). Be BIG in your life. Being grateful IN all things and amplifying that through our actions, through our deeds, and words. Being IN GREAT-itude. Mirroring back the example that the Universe gives us in its Infinite Nature of Good. Join Rev Penni Honey and music with Max Selby this Sunday at 10:30 am. Live or LIVESTREAM YouTube.unityofflagstaff.org 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 ALL ARE WELCOME ! Join us Monday Nov. 7th for Open Mic Night Bring your Gift. Come out and support our local Musicians, Poets and Story Tellers. https://go.evvnt.com/1410844-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God’s hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.