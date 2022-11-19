Flagstaff Religion News for November 19

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Nov 20 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Chaplain John Serkland for Christ the King Sunday. Jeremiah’s promise of the execution of “justice and righteousness in the land” finds ironic fulfillment in the execution of Jesus of Nazareth, the King of the Jews. It appears utterly contradictory that a king should be crucified with a criminal. This victory appears for all the world as humiliating defeat. Yet through the gate of death Jesus opens the door to paradise. We will hear more with Reading Jeremiah 23:1-6(Coming of the shepherd and righteous Branch who will execute justice), along with Reading Colossians 1:11-20 (Hymn to Christ, firstborn of all creation; peace through his blood) and the Gospel Luke 23:33-43(Jesus is crucified between two thieves: you will be with me in Paradise). https://go.evvnt.com/1425121-0.

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE FOR THANKSGIVING: “Noah Built An Ark Before He Had Water” Nov 20 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. How do we lean into abundance and hope when we have no guarantee of the outcome? Why is the story of Noah and the ark, mythological though it is, an ideal fable for this congregation in search? Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with original poetry from Worship Associate Lise Breakey. Music from Austin Shaw and the Beacon choir, under the direction of Andrez Alcazar. Following the service, there will be a Congregational Meeting to vote on adoption of the 8th Principle. https://go.evvnt.com/1424828-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God’s hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.