Flagstaff Religion News for November 12

BEACON UU SUNDAY SERVICE: “Yes, And…Improvising A Life” Nov 13 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., ALL ARE WELCOME! You BELONG at Beacon. Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. The ideal topic for us freethinking UUs. How do we get the balance right between practical planning and necessary routines in our lives and some creative space for spontaneity and improvisation? How can practicing improvisation lead to more creative thinking and better communication? Come and explore this theme with Rev. Robin and the “Shawtet” Jazz Combo – Austin Shaw on drums, Kai Natseway on bass and Alec Wilkes on piano. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching. Social Justice Witness from Khara House. https://go.evvnt.com/1415526-0.

LIVING CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH Nov 13 — 500 W. Riordan Road, 500 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-526-8595. 10-11 a.m., The disciples of Living Christ Lutheran Church are embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. We invite all to celebrate with us God's love and presence in our lives and be God's hands in the world. We are intentionally inclusive. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Campus Ministry Center located on the NAU campus or join us online. Join Pastor Gwen Brandfass for the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost. The end is near. There is no doubt about it. The warnings are dire. The tone of today’s texts is ominous. But the baptized know how to live in the meantime. The baptized are strengthened for the living of these days in word and sacrament. The baptized rally around the invitation of the apostle: “Do not be weary in doing what is right.” We will hear more with Reading Malachi 4:4 1-2a (A Day of blistering heat for the arrogant; a day of healing sun for the righteous), along with Reading 2 Thessalonians 3: 6-13 (Do not be idle but do what is right for the sake of Christ) and the Gospel Luke21:5-19(Jesus speaks of wars, endurance, betrayal, and suffering for his sake). https://go.evvnt.com/1415481-0.

Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center Nov 13 — Unity of Flagstaff, 1800 S. Milton Road, Flagstaff. 10:30-11:30 a.m., PIE! Another good reason to come to Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center. Six musicians and a bunch of pies help us celebrate what we're grateful for in our lives and our community! Live and Live-Streaming (except the pie). 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 YouTube.UnityofFlagstaff.org ALL ARE WELCOME !. https://go.evvnt.com/1421547-0.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God’s unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God’s love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God’s hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00—5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.