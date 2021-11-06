Flagstaff Religion News for Nov. 6

Beacon UU Congregation Service: All are welcome. Masks required. You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Service for November 7 at 10 a.m.: "Patching Chindis: On Brokenness.” In CartUUns, for K-5th graders, we will be watching Sanjay's Super Team and talking about prayer and world religions. Join us in-person or on Zoom from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. In D'oh God, for 6th grade and up, we will watch the Simpsons episode She of Little Faith (Season 13/Episode 6) on the Theme of Buddhism. Care for a little loving kindness meditation anyone?! 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Zoom. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.