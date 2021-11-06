Flagstaff Religion News for Nov. 6

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.
The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Wed. 10/13—Flagstaff Youth Co-op 6:30 p.m. / flagyouthcoop@gmail.com; Art Gallery: Devastation: Restoring Life and Land at the Border / Photography, video and painting by: Miguel Gragenda, Laiken Jordahl, John Kurc, Susan Lyman, Jake Meyers, Paul Mirocha, Ash Ponders and Bob Torrez; www.opendoorsartinaction.org; Epiphany: 423 N Beaver St., Office: 928-774-2911 / or call Jeanette Macauley - 928-853-0483.
Beacon UU Congregation Service: All are welcome. Masks required. You Belong at Beacon! Spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. Service for November 7 at 10 a.m.: "Patching Chindis: On Brokenness.” In CartUUns, for K-5th graders, we will be watching Sanjay's Super Team and talking about prayer and world religions. Join us in-person or on Zoom from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. In D'oh God, for 6th grade and up, we will watch the Simpsons episode She of Little Faith (Season 13/Episode 6) on the Theme of Buddhism. Care for a little loving kindness meditation anyone?! 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on Zoom. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.
Unity of Flagstaff: Gratitude: There is an app for that! How is YOUR Gratitude "apptitude?" The word aptitude means the ability to naturally do something. Does being grateful come naturally? Or, like most of us, do you have to remind yourself? Join Rev. Penni Honey this Sunday 10:30 a.m. at 1800 S. Milton Suite 103 or livestream (go to www.unityofflagstaff.org). Come check out our many classes and our Circle Singing on Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays 7-8 p.m. Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center: Find your expression! All are welcome! Youtube.unityofflagstaff.org