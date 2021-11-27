Flagstaff Religion News for Nov. 27

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. We will be celebrating together on December 24 at 6:00pm with "Lessons and Carols - Celebration of the Birth of Christ". Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Wed. 11/17—Flagstaff Youth Co-op 6:30 PM / flagyouthcoop@gmail.com; Art Gallery: Through an Open Lens: Hunger and Homelessness features moving portraits taken by Michael Collier and Amy Martin with an introduction by Kathy Small, author of Man in the Dog Park. Multimedia artist and poet Venaya Yazzie introduces Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community, an intimate look into the experience and art of six female creative dynamos. www.opendoorsartinaction.org; Epiphany: 423 N Beaver, Office: 928-774-2911 / or call Jeanette Macauley - 928-853-0483.

Unity of Flagstaff: Calm before the storm- this time of year can kind of feel that way. However, this Sunday at Unity of flagstaff, Rev. Penni invites us into finding the Calm IN the Storm. It is not just about “weathering the storm,” perhaps there is a way to use the momentum of the storm to move us into our greater expression of God. Perhaps it is not just about getting through the storm but, as the author says, perhaps it is about “learning to dance in the rain.” Is it faith, is it trust? Is it perseverance? There will be storms in this life- Let’s look at how we tap the infinite source of Spirit to not just shelter from the storm, but to find ourselves deep inside the storm. Join us this Sunday live or livestream. Go to www.unityofflagstaff.org for Zoom or Youtube Live Stream. Plan on attending Unity of Flagstaff’s Winter Solstice Celebration Dec. 21. Watch for details.

