Flagstaff Religion News for Nov. 20

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.

Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Wed. 11/24—Flagstaff Youth Co-op 6:30 PM / flagyouthcoop@gmail.com; Art Gallery: Through an Open Lens: Hunger and Homelessness features moving portraits taken by Michael Collier and Amy Martin with an introduction by Kathy Small, author of Man in the Dog Park. Multimedia artist and poet Venaya Yazzie introduces Resilient Matriarchy: Indigenous Women’s Art in Community, an intimate look into the experience and art of six female creative dynamos. www.opendoorsartinaction.org; Epiphany: 423 N Beaver St., Office: 928-774-2911 / or call Jeanette Macauley - 928-853-0483.

Beacon UU Congregation Service: In a culture of distractions, possessions, and expertise, how might we cultivate spaciousness and a “beginner mind” amidst all that “fullness?” We turn to the humble cranberry (a Thanksgiving favorite) and the Japanese practice of Oryoki (“just enough”) for inspiration on how to stay afloat in the bog of modern life. The service includes an extended guided meditation and special music. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with music from Jason Drahos, Rebecca Prizznick, Kim Angelo and Austin Shaw. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 am to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.

Unity of Flagstaff: Join us this week when Steve Dohse returns to Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center. He will be speaking on the power of connecting with people and creating Love, Joy and Peace from an abundance that resides in all of us! Steve is always fun and inspiring. Join us Sunday Live @ 10:30 AM or go to www.unityofflagstaff.org for the livestream Link. Then Support an MSA Benefit from 1-4 PM.

First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: First Congregational Church of Flagstaff will hold worship via ZOOM and on Facebook Live each Sunday while church leadership continues to search for a new worship space. This Sunday we will be reading Matthew 6:25-33 and our Pastor's message is titled "A Friendly Reminder." If you would like to attend Zoom, please email fccflagstaff@gmail.com for the link. Anyone can access Facebook Live without any passcode. We hope to see you Sunday!

