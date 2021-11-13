Flagstaff Religion News for Nov. 13

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Flagstaff Federated Community Church: The church is open for in person services Sundays at 10:00 a.m. We are located at the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church and our Zoom classes, please visit our website at www.flagstafffederatedchurch.org or call our office at 928-774-7383
Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.
Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff holds Sunday worship services while continuing to have them available via Zoom or online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday services, dial 669-900-9128. Meeting ID: 369812794#, pass code: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial 669-900-9128, meeting ID: 971672834#, pass code: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The pass code to use to enter both is: CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday services in person or by Zoom at 10 o'clock or Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Wednesday testimony meetings will be addressing the spiritual answers to the coronavirus challenges to our country and the world. Our reading room will be open on Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10-noon. For further information, please call 928-526-5982.
First Congregational Church of Flagstaff: Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m. First Congregational Church of Flagstaff will hold worship via Zoom and on Facebook Live each Sunday while church leadership continues to search for a new worship space. This Sunday we will be celebrating American Indian Heritage month. If you would like to attend Zoom, please email fccflagstaff@gmail.com for the link. Anyone can access Facebook Live without any passcode. We hope to see you Sunday!
The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice. Wed. 11/17—Flagstaff Youth Co-op 6:30 PM / flagyouthcoop@gmail.com; Art Gallery: Devastation: Restoring Life and Land at the Border / Photography, video and painting by: Miguel Gragenda, Laiken Jordahl, John Kurc, Susan Lyman, Jake Meyers, Paul Mirocha, Ash Ponders and Bob Torrez; www.opendoorsartinaction.org; Epiphany: 423 N Beaver, Office: 928-774-2911 / or call Jeanette Macauley - 928-853-0483.
International Kadampa Retreat Center: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wherever we look we find only the kindness of others. We are all interconnected in a web of kindness from which it is impossible to separate ourselves. Using this profound way of thinking we can transform our daily life and improve our good heart of loving-kindness. Through this practice our mind becomes more peaceful and balanced, our relationships become more stable and satisfying, and our life more joyful! Everybody is welcome. $20.
Beacon UU Congregation Service: Mohandas Gandhi once speculated that with so many hungry people in the world, when God next comes to earth it will be in the form of a loaf of bread. My guess is that this loaf will be a simple one, as close to the integrity of wheat and water as it could be. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, a holiday associated with hearth and feasting, how can we bring shelter and nourishment, both literally and figuratively, to those who are hungry and homeless? How might we invite the sacred (whatever its form) to come to us and act through us, in the shape of the most unpretentious bread with the most common ingredients –the water of humility and the grain of compassion, kneaded by our justice-seeking hands, activated by the yeast of love, and baked in an oven of grace and gratitude. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching with Worship Associate Char Tarashanti. The choir will sing, under the direction of Jason Drahos, with accompanist Austin Shaw. Come to the Post-Service Gatherings at 11 a.m. to connect, share joys and sorrows, and reflect on the service. These will be held in person, in the backyard of the church so that we may remove our masks.
Unity of Flagstaff: Gratitude to stand on holy ground and it is all holy. The precious gift of life is holy ground. The sacredness of our planet is holy ground. Join Rev. Penni Honey as we look at the “holiness” that is all around, expressing all the time. Ours is to recognize that “Everything is Holy Now.” We celebrate the holiness of Mother Earth, the gift of life that she is and brings as well as the gift of life that we bring. Be with us live or livestream Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Then join us for a special showing of “Kiss the Ground” at 1:30 pm at the Unity of Flagstaff Spiritual Center. A movie emceed by Woody Harrelson that explains how we can actually do something, each of us, to reverse the impact that we are having on our Earth. Join us. Also join us for Circle Singing on Tuesday 1-3 p.m. and Saturdays 7-8:30 p.m., Let’s Talk on Weds. at 6:45 p.m. and much more. Go to www.unityofflagstaff.org to see all the events and activities and for the livestream link.