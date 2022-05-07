Flagstaff Religion News for May 7

The Episcopal Church of The Epiphany: May 7 — The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 8 a.m.- May 8, 10:30 p.m., WELCOMING ALL: with Rev Alison Lee: SAT 5:30PM; SUN: 8:00AM & 10:30AM - with organ, choir, and congregational singing); IN PERSON or on-line at epiphanyaz.org ; 5PM FLG Youth Co-op Midschoolers; TU 9 AM-Contemplative Conversation; WE 6:30PM, FLG Youth Co-op (@flagyouthcoop); With Open Doors Gallery - http://www.opendoorsartinaction.com: Between Two Edges by Debra Edgerton - Intersecting Cultural Identities; 928-774-2911. https://go.evvnt.com/1134575-0.

Beacon UU Mother’s Day Service: “The Three Faces of Eve”: May 8 — Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 510 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff. (928) 779-4492. 10-11 a.m., FLOWER COMMUNION SUNDAY – Bring a flower to share, take a flower home. ALL are welcome! You BELONG at Beacon, spiritually open and intentionally inclusive since 1958. This morning, we’ll take a closer look at three distinct and interconnected faces of the Bible’s first acknowledged cis-gender female. They are the face of the temptress, the face of the wise woman goddess, and the face of the homemaker and mother – each offering us something valuable about women, even if we need to strip off the waxy build-up of misinterpretation, blame, misogyny and shame to find it. In an era of “Me Too” and gender fluidity, what can we learn from Eve’s story and the changing paradigms for women that have risen in her wake. Rev. Robin Landerman Zucker, preaching, with Worship Associate Linda Ochi. Music from Bailey Cunningham and the Beacon Choir, under the direction of Jason Drahos. https://go.evvnt.com/1128423-0.

Church of the Resurrection Sunday Church Services: May 8 — 740 W. University Heights Drive S., 740 W. University Heights Drive S., Flagstaff. 928-853-8522. 10-11:30 a.m., Church of the Resurrection Presbyterian Church in America (PCA): We invite you to join us for worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 740 W. University Heights Drive South as Rev. Joshua Walker preaches through the book of Acts. Please feel free to contact us for information on our mid-week gatherings and for more information on our church. You can find us at www.cor-pca.org and www.facebook.com/CORFlagstaff or we can be reached at corflagstaff@gmail.com and (928) 699-2715.

Flagstaff Federated Community Church: Please join us for in person services Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 400 W Aspen Ave. on the corner of Aspen and Sitgreaves in Downtown Flagstaff. All are welcome to our services. For more information about Flagstaff Federated Community Church please call our office at 928-774-7383, Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Living Christ Lutheran Church: Living Christ Lutheran Church is a diverse and LGBTQ-affirming community of disciples embraced by God's unconditional love and enduring grace. You are invited to celebrate with us God's love and presence in your life, grow in your discipleship, and leave empowered to be God's hands in the world. We worship through music, teaching, prayer, and the sacraments each Sunday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kurt Fangmeier leading. We offer worship both in-person (masks are respected, not required; encouraged for unvaccinated) and online. Learn more about us at our new website: lclcflag.org.

Leupp Nazarene Church: The church, near mile post 13 or Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconferences and doing drive-up meetings. For information, call pastor Farrell Begay at 928-853-5321. Teleconference number: 1-7170275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christian Science Society of Flagstaff: 619 W. Birch Ave. The Christian Science Society of Flagstaff has opened for Sunday services while continuing to have them available via Zoom for online and phone. Wednesday testimony meetings are available only via Zoom. For phone Sunday Services: Dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 369 812 794#, Passcode: 075454#. For phone Wednesday meetings, dial: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 971 672 834#, Passcode: 894826#. The access for Zoom on Sundays is: https://zoom.us/j/369812794. The Zoom access for Wednesdays is: https://zoom.us/j/971672834. The password to use to enter both is CSS. We welcome all to attend our Sunday Services in person, or live by Zoom, at 10:00 o’clock, and to attend our Wednesday Testimony meetings live by Zoom, at 5:30 o’clock. Our Reading Room will be open on Wednesdays from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10-12 noon. For further information please call 928-526-5982.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0